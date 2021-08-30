People who get migraines should keep a record of their activities before an attack and avoid caffeine, the Taiwan Headache Society said.
Taipei Veterans General Hospital neurologist Chen Wei-ta (陳韋達), who is also the society’s president, said on Aug. 13 that Taiwan’s migraine prevalence rate is 9.1 percent, meaning that 1.8 million to 1 million people have the condition.
The public is largely uninformed about migraines, and many people are reluctant to go for treatment or be medicated, which has a serious impact on their ability to lead normal lives, he said.
Photo: CNA
People who self-medicate could inadvertently increase the frequency and severity of their migraines by using over-the-counter painkillers that contain caffeine, Chen said.
TREATMENT
People can take antimigraine drugs as soon as they feel an episode beginning to stop an attack from happening altogether, he said.
This is advised because each migraine episode increases the chance of migraines recurring and becoming a chronic condition, Chen said.
Should a person’s migraine become resistant to oral medicine, preventive drugs that are administered via injection are an option, he said.
People can manage the condition by detailing their migraine triggers, which involves keeping a detailed record of what transpired before and during an attack, and the medicines they were using at the time, he said.
Such logs can help doctors track the development of the condition, predict when it is likely to occur and tailor treatment plans, Chen said.
SYMPTOMS
People frequently confuse migraines with a severe headache or a symptom of another underlying condition, he said.
Migraines are linked to a person’s genetic makeup, and potential triggers include stress, hormonal changes, diet, medication and the weather, Chen said.
Lin Kao-chang (林高章), a neurologist at Chi Mei Medical Center in Tainan, said that migraine symptoms include headaches that continue for four to 72 hours, pulsating pain, increased pain caused by walking or climbing stairs, nausea and sensitivity to light and noise.
A person who experiences these symptoms five or more times would be diagnosed with migraines, he added.
Migraines are the most common ailment that causes disability and loss of function in people aged 15 to 24, and the second-most common among all age groups, Lin said, citing The Lancet’s “Global Burden of Disease” study.
Migraines are linked to depression, anxiety, insomnia and other health conditions that reduce a person’s life expectancy by four years, he added.
MULTIPLE CHARGES: Wang Hui-ying and others are alleged to have falsified documents and created fictitious companies to defraud banks of NT$13.4 billion Taipei prosecutors yesterday indicted Wang Hui-ying (王橞瀴), a business operator in Taiwan’s garment industry for allegedly defrauding Taiwanese banks of NT$13.4 billion (US$478.83 million). Wang and the owner of Chin Chin Accounting Services, Lin Shu-ling (林淑玲), along with three accountants working at the firm, were charged with fraud, contravening the Banking Act (銀行法) and the Business Entity Accounting Act (商業會計法). They are accused of fabricating invoices, business documents and other papers, allegedly enabling them to take out loans from 25 banks and four private money-lending companies. According to prosecutors, Wang owns Fortune Fashion Ltd and Joy Honest Ltd, both registered in Taipei
The Moderna vaccine was the preferred brand among respondents old enough to get inoculated against COVID-19, a poll by the pan-green Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation found. The poll asked respondents which vaccine brand — Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca or Medigen — they would prefer if they could freely choose among them. Taiwan has so far not obtained doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Allowed to select two or more vaccine brands, 69.8 percent of respondents chose the Moderna vaccine, 42.8 percent chose the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 30.2 chose the AstraZeneca vaccine and 17 percent chose the Medigen vaccine. Asked to select only one vaccine brand, 40.9 percent
INTELLIGENCE GATHERING: Incursions by new types of aircraft are likely attempts to observe Taiwan’s responses and tire out its pilots, the analysts said The first-ever incursion of Chinese military helicopters into Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone (ADIZ) this week suggests that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) could be rotating through its arsenal of aircraft to probe the capabilities of the Taiwanese defense system and how it responds, experts said on Friday. The Ministry of National Defense said that two Z-8 helicopters — the Chinese version of the French Aerospatiale SA 321 Super Frelon — and one Shaanxi Y-8 transport plane flew into the southwest ADIZ on Friday morning. The ministry on Thursday said that a Harbin Z-9 “Haitun” helicopter and a Y-8
TEST CASE: Politicians from 12 nations slammed Beijing for interfering in the affairs of an EU and NATO member in what could presage responses to Chinese pressure The heads of parliamentary foreign affairs committees in the US and 11 European countries issued a joint statement on Friday condemning China’s efforts to punish Lithuania for trying to deepen its ties with Taiwan. The lawmakers, including US Senator Bob Menendez, British Member of Parliament Tom Tugendhat, and their counterparts from France, Germany and other countries, said they “strongly condemn” Beijing’s political, diplomatic and economic pressure on the Baltic state. “The interference in the internal affairs of a European Union and NATO state [is] neither welcome nor appropriate,” the statement said. Lithuania’s decision to withdraw from China’s “17+1 forum” of