Colleges can ask new students to be tested for COVID-19 before they move into their dorms next month, according to government guidelines obtained exclusively by the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper).
The Ministry of Education’s guidelines on the prevention and management of COVID-19 on college campuses are expected to be released in the next few days.
To protect the health and safety of faculty members and students, schools may include polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests or rapid screening for COVID-19 in their health exams for new students, in accordance with the School Health Act (學校衛生法), the guidelines say.
Photo courtesy of National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University
However, those tests cannot be used as a requirement for students to be admitted, they say.
During their health examination, new students would be checked for fever, coughing, shortness of breath or other respiratory symptoms, as well as diarrhea and loss of smell or taste.
To prevent cluster infections, students may also be asked to undergo a PCR or rapid screening test before they move into their dorms, the guidelines say, adding that colleges would assist in reporting positive cases and arranging medical treatment.
Colleges would be allowed to hold online classes, while in-person classes would be limited to a maximum of 80 people, who would have to sit in assigned seats and wear a mask at all times, the guidelines say, adding that classrooms must be well-ventilated.
Social distancing must be observed in physical education, music and swimming classes, as well as practicums.
Students in swimming classes would be required to wear a mask except when they are in the water, while those in practicums or labs would be assigned fixed groups to avoid contamination of equipment.
Indoor and outdoor sports venues may fill up to 50 percent of their total capacity, the guidelines say.
Restaurants on campuses would be open for on-site eating, with diners required to leave their contact information and be separated by dividers, they say.
While faculty members at elementary, junior-high and high schools would be required to have PCR or rapid screening tests if they have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, the same would not be required for faculty at colleges, as they have not been listed as a priority group for vaccination, the guidelines say.
Although universities nationwide are expected to open from Sept. 13 to Sept. 27, several colleges have tentatively decided to adopt distance learning for the first two weeks of classes due to fears about the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.
Additional reporting by Wu Po-hsuan
MULTIPLE CHARGES: Wang Hui-ying and others are alleged to have falsified documents and created fictitious companies to defraud banks of NT$13.4 billion Taipei prosecutors yesterday indicted Wang Hui-ying (王橞瀴), a business operator in Taiwan’s garment industry for allegedly defrauding Taiwanese banks of NT$13.4 billion (US$478.83 million). Wang and the owner of Chin Chin Accounting Services, Lin Shu-ling (林淑玲), along with three accountants working at the firm, were charged with fraud, contravening the Banking Act (銀行法) and the Business Entity Accounting Act (商業會計法). They are accused of fabricating invoices, business documents and other papers, allegedly enabling them to take out loans from 25 banks and four private money-lending companies. According to prosecutors, Wang owns Fortune Fashion Ltd and Joy Honest Ltd, both registered in Taipei
The Moderna vaccine was the preferred brand among respondents old enough to get inoculated against COVID-19, a poll by the pan-green Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation found. The poll asked respondents which vaccine brand — Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca or Medigen — they would prefer if they could freely choose among them. Taiwan has so far not obtained doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Allowed to select two or more vaccine brands, 69.8 percent of respondents chose the Moderna vaccine, 42.8 percent chose the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 30.2 chose the AstraZeneca vaccine and 17 percent chose the Medigen vaccine. Asked to select only one vaccine brand, 40.9 percent
INTELLIGENCE GATHERING: Incursions by new types of aircraft are likely attempts to observe Taiwan’s responses and tire out its pilots, the analysts said The first-ever incursion of Chinese military helicopters into Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone (ADIZ) this week suggests that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) could be rotating through its arsenal of aircraft to probe the capabilities of the Taiwanese defense system and how it responds, experts said on Friday. The Ministry of National Defense said that two Z-8 helicopters — the Chinese version of the French Aerospatiale SA 321 Super Frelon — and one Shaanxi Y-8 transport plane flew into the southwest ADIZ on Friday morning. The ministry on Thursday said that a Harbin Z-9 “Haitun” helicopter and a Y-8
TEST CASE: Politicians from 12 nations slammed Beijing for interfering in the affairs of an EU and NATO member in what could presage responses to Chinese pressure The heads of parliamentary foreign affairs committees in the US and 11 European countries issued a joint statement on Friday condemning China’s efforts to punish Lithuania for trying to deepen its ties with Taiwan. The lawmakers, including US Senator Bob Menendez, British Member of Parliament Tom Tugendhat, and their counterparts from France, Germany and other countries, said they “strongly condemn” Beijing’s political, diplomatic and economic pressure on the Baltic state. “The interference in the internal affairs of a European Union and NATO state [is] neither welcome nor appropriate,” the statement said. Lithuania’s decision to withdraw from China’s “17+1 forum” of