Children Are Us Foundation, Jimmy Liao team up again on mooncake sets

By Liao Hsueh-ju and Jason Pan / Staff reporters





The Children Are Us Foundation for people with intellectual disabilities has again teamed up with children’s book illustrator Jimmy Liao (幾米) on the design of its mooncake gift sets for the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Two limited edition gift sets, “Starlight Feast” and “Moonlight Garden,” feature the illustrations of Liao, known for his use of vivid colors, the foundation said.

The foundation was formed in 1995 by parents of children with intellectual disabilities, such as Down syndrome, to help people with the conditions develop skills to live independently. It is known for its Children Are Us bakeries.

Children Are Us Foundation employees hold Mid-Autumn Festival mooncake gift sets in front of the foundation’s bakery in Kaohsiung on Monday last week. Photo courtesy of the Children Are Us Foundation

The theme for this year’s gift sets is “Happy to Meet You, Let’s Safeguard Our Love” (幸福遇見，愛的守護), foundation chairwoman Hsiao Shu-chen (蕭淑珍) said.

She said that Liao’s designs are reminders of Mid-Autumn Festival traditions and showcase an affection for the environment and nature.

This year’s sets contain traditional mooncakes, such as egg yolk in red bean paste, green bean and Cantonese-style cakes, Hsiao said.

“We also have new additions. One is a caramel nut tart style, with crunchy walnuts and cashews rolled together with rich, sweet caramel, wrapped up in delicious milk-flavor crusts,” she said.

Other new products include an oolong kumquat mooncake and mooncakes with hazelnut chocolate cream, made with cocoa powder for Japanese-style Momoyama mooncakes with creamy filling.

The desserts are made by young people under the foundation’s care, she said.

The sets cost NT$399 each, but people can receive a discount and customized service by ordering online before the end of the month.

Master chefs guide the production of the mooncakes at the bakeries with SGS certification, foundation deputy director Yen Hong-chi (顏鴻吉) said.

Mid-Autumn Festival is on Sept. 21 this year.