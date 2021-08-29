Six Tao Aborigines from Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) rowing one of their traditional fishing boats around Taiwan are nearing completion of a voyage inspired by a late documentary filmmaker.
The six Tao arrived in Chiayi County on Thursday as they rowed their white, red and black canoe-like wooden boat, called a tatala in the Tao language.
Because such boats are not made from a single tree trunk or log, they are not considered to be canoes.
Chang Shih-kai (張世凱), the Tao rower who initiated the voyage, said the trip was inspired by late Taiwanese filmmaker Chi Po-lin (齊柏林), best known for his 2013 film Beyond Beauty: Taiwan From Above (看見台灣), which was named best documentary at the 2013 Golden Horse Awards.
Chi died in a helicopter crash in October 2017 at the age of 52 while shooting footage for a sequel to the film.
Chang said he had made a deal with Chi to row the tatala around Taiwan, a promise he wanted to keep.
The rowers also wanted to become acquainted with Taiwan’s other officially recognized Aboriginal groups through the voyage, he said.
“My desire has been to search for Lanyu people who are scattered around Taiwan proper and their offspring,” Chang said.
Chang’s team set off from a beach in Changbin Township (長濱) in Taitung County on Aug. 12 and rowed the vessel in a northern direction, helped along by the Kuroshio Current, a north-flowing warm current in the western Pacific.
The Tao rowers then rounded northern Taiwan before heading southward in the Taiwan Strait. The team is scheduled to complete their journey in Pingtung County on Tuesday.
MULTIPLE CHARGES: Wang Hui-ying and others are alleged to have falsified documents and created fictitious companies to defraud banks of NT$13.4 billion Taipei prosecutors yesterday indicted Wang Hui-ying (王橞瀴), a business operator in Taiwan’s garment industry for allegedly defrauding Taiwanese banks of NT$13.4 billion (US$478.83 million). Wang and the owner of Chin Chin Accounting Services, Lin Shu-ling (林淑玲), along with three accountants working at the firm, were charged with fraud, contravening the Banking Act (銀行法) and the Business Entity Accounting Act (商業會計法). They are accused of fabricating invoices, business documents and other papers, allegedly enabling them to take out loans from 25 banks and four private money-lending companies. According to prosecutors, Wang owns Fortune Fashion Ltd and Joy Honest Ltd, both registered in Taipei
The Moderna vaccine was the preferred brand among respondents old enough to get inoculated against COVID-19, a poll by the pan-green Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation found. The poll asked respondents which vaccine brand — Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca or Medigen — they would prefer if they could freely choose among them. Taiwan has so far not obtained doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Allowed to select two or more vaccine brands, 69.8 percent of respondents chose the Moderna vaccine, 42.8 percent chose the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 30.2 chose the AstraZeneca vaccine and 17 percent chose the Medigen vaccine. Asked to select only one vaccine brand, 40.9 percent
‘DIRTY WATER’: The KMT’s actions amount to accusing people and then demanding that they prove their innocence, DPP caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members accused pan-blue camp politicians of spreading misinformation after they claimed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) had already been inoculated before receiving a shot of the locally developed Medigen COVID-19 vaccine yesterday. Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and New Party legislator Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) said that Tsai had in April visited the American Institute in Taiwan to receive two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and asked her to take an antibody test and announce the results. His request was backed by KMT members. DPP Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) yesterday said that “KMT politicians are full of distrust.
HUNGER EFFECT? An official said reports of hunger as a side effect of the Medigen vaccine would be monitored, but hunger is not known to be caused by vaccination People who receive a first dose of the Medigen COVID-19 vaccine between Monday and Sunday would be eligible for a second shot from Sept. 27, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The Medigen vaccine was rolled out on Monday, with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) receiving the first shot. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that as there are no independent studies showing an optimal interval between two Medigen doses, the interval has been set at about 28 days, following what was done in clinical trials. The CECC would arrange for people to book an