The heads of parliamentary foreign affairs committees in the US and 11 European countries issued a joint statement on Friday condemning China’s efforts to punish Lithuania for trying to deepen its ties with Taiwan.
The lawmakers, including US Senator Bob Menendez, British Member of Parliament Tom Tugendhat, and their counterparts from France, Germany and other countries, said they “strongly condemn” Beijing’s political, diplomatic and economic pressure on the Baltic state.
“The interference in the internal affairs of a European Union and NATO state [is] neither welcome nor appropriate,” the statement said.
Photo: Reuters
Lithuania’s decision to withdraw from China’s “17+1 forum” of central and eastern European nations, as well as its intention to deepen its ties with Taiwan, are “similar to the sovereign decisions taken by other states,” it said.
The lawmakers’ statement comes as China has sought to impose a political cost on Lithuania for its decision to establish mutual representative offices with Taiwan, following months of warming ties between the countries.
Beijing has specifically objected to the planned use of the word “Taiwan” rather than “Taipei” in the name of the representative office, which it sees as having sovereignty implications.
In addition to recalling its ambassador from Vilnius and expelling Lithuania’s envoy from Beijing, China has introduced retaliatory sanctions, including the halting of direct freight train services to the Baltic state.
In the lawmakers’ statement, they made clear that they support Lithuania’s aspirations to cooperate with China, both bilaterally and alongside its European and transatlantic allies.
However, they added: “We also welcome the developing economic relations with Taiwan and urge Lithuania to maintain [its] current course” in rejecting China’s “aggressive” behavior.
“We call on our governments, the European Union, and other allies, to extend full support to Lithuania as it sets out policies in the interest of its people and [the] wider international community,” the statement said.
Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement thanking the lawmakers, while also pledging to continue to work alongside other like-minded, democratic nations to support Lithuania.
Lithuanian Member of Parliament Matas Maldeikis, chariman of the Parliamentary Group for Relations with Taiwan, said this week in an interview with the podcast Visegrad Insight that he saw Lithuania’s situation as a test case on how democracies are likely to respond to Chinese pressure.
Maldeikis said that Beijing’s reaction stemmed from a fear that Lithuania would open a “Pandora’s box,” in which many countries would begin establishing closer relations with Taiwan, and treating issues related to Taiwan with more legitimacy.
He said that other countries, including Japan, Sweden, Canada and Australia, have also faced political and economic pressure from China, although not always related to the Taiwan issue, adding that this “is not the way to build mutual trust and a sustainable relationship.”
Even so, making concessions at this point would only lead to Beijing adopting a more “assertive” attitude and making greater demands, Maldeikis said.
In response to this type of threat, democracies should work to develop more resilient supply chains and forms of cooperation to protect common interests, he said.
MULTIPLE CHARGES: Wang Hui-ying and others are alleged to have falsified documents and created fictitious companies to defraud banks of NT$13.4 billion Taipei prosecutors yesterday indicted Wang Hui-ying (王橞瀴), a business operator in Taiwan’s garment industry for allegedly defrauding Taiwanese banks of NT$13.4 billion (US$478.83 million). Wang and the owner of Chin Chin Accounting Services, Lin Shu-ling (林淑玲), along with three accountants working at the firm, were charged with fraud, contravening the Banking Act (銀行法) and the Business Entity Accounting Act (商業會計法). They are accused of fabricating invoices, business documents and other papers, allegedly enabling them to take out loans from 25 banks and four private money-lending companies. According to prosecutors, Wang owns Fortune Fashion Ltd and Joy Honest Ltd, both registered in Taipei
The Moderna vaccine was the preferred brand among respondents old enough to get inoculated against COVID-19, a poll by the pan-green Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation found. The poll asked respondents which vaccine brand — Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca or Medigen — they would prefer if they could freely choose among them. Taiwan has so far not obtained doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Allowed to select two or more vaccine brands, 69.8 percent of respondents chose the Moderna vaccine, 42.8 percent chose the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 30.2 chose the AstraZeneca vaccine and 17 percent chose the Medigen vaccine. Asked to select only one vaccine brand, 40.9 percent
‘DIRTY WATER’: The KMT’s actions amount to accusing people and then demanding that they prove their innocence, DPP caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members accused pan-blue camp politicians of spreading misinformation after they claimed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) had already been inoculated before receiving a shot of the locally developed Medigen COVID-19 vaccine yesterday. Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and New Party legislator Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) said that Tsai had in April visited the American Institute in Taiwan to receive two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and asked her to take an antibody test and announce the results. His request was backed by KMT members. DPP Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) yesterday said that “KMT politicians are full of distrust.
HUNGER EFFECT? An official said reports of hunger as a side effect of the Medigen vaccine would be monitored, but hunger is not known to be caused by vaccination People who receive a first dose of the Medigen COVID-19 vaccine between Monday and Sunday would be eligible for a second shot from Sept. 27, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The Medigen vaccine was rolled out on Monday, with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) receiving the first shot. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that as there are no independent studies showing an optimal interval between two Medigen doses, the interval has been set at about 28 days, following what was done in clinical trials. The CECC would arrange for people to book an