Physician urges awareness of venomous snakes

By William Hetherington / Staff writer





People should be aware of poisonous snakes while spending time in nature, a Miaoli County-based doctor said, offering advice on the right response when a bite occurs.

There are six poisonous snake species that are common in Taiwan: the brown spotted pit viper, the Chinese bamboo pit viper, the cobra, the many-banded krait, the Chinese copperhead and the Siamese Russell’s viper, said Yan Chun-fang (顏群芳), a physician at Wei-Gong Memorial Hospital.

The snakes can be identified by their skin patterns, she said, adding that after a bite, it is crucial to identify the snake so that the right treatment can be initiated.

A brown spotted pit viper is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the National Nature Park Management Office

Most emergency rooms in Taiwan have charts to help people identify the snakes, she added.

People should consult a doctor even if no symptoms occur, she said, adding that non-venomous snakes might also bite.

If thrombosis, swelling or muscle weakness occurs after a bite, people might need to undergo an antivenom treatment, she said, adding that symptoms might vary, depending on the species of snake.

“A cobra bite will cause your eyes to droop, and cause difficulties speaking and swallowing, while a many-banded krait bite will cause a loss of muscle strength and breathing difficulty,” she said. “Bites from either of these species must be treated with an antivenom that targets neuromuscular paralysis.”

A Chinese copperhead bite causes a large reduction in blood platelets, which leads to bleeding, while a Siamese Russell’s viper’s bite causes rapid kidney failure, she said.

Bites from either of these snakes requires a specific antivenom, she said.

Antivenoms contain antibodies that neutralize a specific snake species’ venom, she said.

If bitten, it is important to remember characteristics of the snake’s appearance, she said.

Rings and other jewelry should be removed to prevent injury in the event of swelling, she said.

If possible, the part of the body with the bite site should be bandaged to slow the spread of the venom, she said.

“Remain calm and consult a doctor as soon as possible,” she said. “Do not cut open the injured area, as that could spread infection, and do not try to use your mouth to suck the venom out of the wound.”

Ice should not be applied to the bite site, as this could lead to necrosis of the skin near the affected area, she said, adding that coffee and alcohol should not be consumed, as that could accelerate the effect of the venom.