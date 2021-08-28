Pet breeder held in cat smuggling case

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter, with CNA





A pet breeding farm owner in Kaohsiung was put under judicial detention yesterday for his alleged role in smuggling cats into Taiwan.

Lin Cheng-lung (林政龍) was alleged by prosecutors to have organized the illegal import of 154 cats from China onboard a fishing vessel off the coast of Tainan.

The vessel was boarded by the Coast Guard on Aug. 19, and the cats were euthanized two days later to prevent the possible importation of rabies.

A cat in a cage is pictured on Saturday in Kaohsiung. Photo provided by the Coast Guard Administration

Kaohsiung prosecutors and police on Thursday questioned the 42-year-old Lin, as evidence showed that he had communicated with other suspects in the case, former Coast Guard officer Chang Fang-yi (張芳溢) and his assistant Kuo Min-hao (郭閔豪).

Searches at Lin’s breeding farm found 30 pedigree dogs inside cages, which investigators suspected arrived through illegal smuggling.

Prosecutors said that Lin’s alleged involvement was a surprise, as his pet breeding farm is a certified business, and he has bred and sold pets legally.

However, after assessing the evidence and materials, prosecutors alleged that Lin was the leader of the cat smuggling operation.

Prosecutors alleged that Lin likely had been engaged in smuggling other valuable breeds of cats and dogs, as well as trafficking in cigarettes and other contraband.

Lin denied heading the smuggling operation. Chang and Kuo also denied any wrongdoing, although prosecutors said that they provided conflicting statements.

Lin told prosecutors that he was paid NT$3,000 per day by Chang to smuggle the cats, and was asked to pick up the cats from a Chinese vessel in international waters off the coast of Huayu in Penghu County.