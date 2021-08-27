National Communications Commission (NCC) Chairman Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥) does not intervene in the preliminary reviews of applications to establish cable news channels, the regulator said yesterday in response to a report that Chen was advocating for the approval of a Mirror Media application.
The Chinese-language United Daily News yesterday reported that the media group had a good chance of securing preliminary approval for its Mirror TV.
Citing an insider source, the report said that Chen was working to ensure the application would obtain a majority of votes among an external expert review committee, which was to meet yesterday.
The NCC said the report was false.
Mirror Media first filed an application to establish a news channel in December 2019, but withdrew it this year and submitted a new one in May, the commission said, adding that outside experts were reviewing the new application.
“The NCC respects experts’ opinions and has never intervened in committee meetings,” the commission said.
“After the case is reviewed by outside experts, it would be deliberated again by NCC commissioners, when the management of the media group would be invited to answer questions,” it said, adding that it does not set a deadline by which the review must be completed.
“We would not give special treatment to any specific news channel, and it is regrettable that some news media would characterize the review procedures this way,” it added.
Mirror Media had its first setback in August last year, when external experts recommended that the NCC reject its application for a news channel. After the group submitted supplementary information, NCC commissioners on Jan. 20 began deliberating the case.
During the January meeting, then-Mirror TV chairman Pei Wei (裴偉) said the channel would not air political talk shows during prime time, adding that it would retain National Chengchi University adjunct professor Weng Shieu-chi (翁秀琪) as a full-time ombudsman to monitor news quality, a position that does not exist at other Taiwanese news channels.
The group also assured the NCC that the news channel and its weekly magazine would operate separately, with different shareholders, board directors and content.
Audio-visual content shown on the magazine’s Web site would not be aired on the TV channel, it added.
Pei resigned in May and was succeeded by former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislator Chen Chien -ping (陳建平). The move was interpreted by some as a way for the channel to secure approval faster.
NCC Vice Chairman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said the commission would review Mirror Media’s application based on criteria in the Satellite Broadcasting Act (衛星廣播電視法), adding that he cannot comment on any pending case.
CHINA CONTRAST: Filmmaker Alain Lewkowicz’s latest effort has been teaching his European audience about Taiwan’s precarious situation involving China Taiwan’s story of being the world’s only functional and democratic pariah state inspired the making of Taiwan vs. China: A Fragile Democracy, the film’s French director Alain Lewkowicz said. The documentary was screened this year at the International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland, and the Festival International de Programmes Audiovisuels (International Documentary Festival) in Biarritz, France. That Taiwan democratically elects its president and has its own currency, passport and constitution but remains unrecognized by the international community is a an unprecedented situation that should alarm the world, Lewkowicz said. “An abandonment of Taiwan at the face of Chinese
MULTIPLE CHARGES: Wang Hui-ying and others are alleged to have falsified documents and created fictitious companies to defraud banks of NT$13.4 billion Taipei prosecutors yesterday indicted Wang Hui-ying (王橞瀴), a business operator in Taiwan’s garment industry for allegedly defrauding Taiwanese banks of NT$13.4 billion (US$478.83 million). Wang and the owner of Chin Chin Accounting Services, Lin Shu-ling (林淑玲), along with three accountants working at the firm, were charged with fraud, contravening the Banking Act (銀行法) and the Business Entity Accounting Act (商業會計法). They are accused of fabricating invoices, business documents and other papers, allegedly enabling them to take out loans from 25 banks and four private money-lending companies. According to prosecutors, Wang owns Fortune Fashion Ltd and Joy Honest Ltd, both registered in Taipei
The Moderna vaccine was the preferred brand among respondents old enough to get inoculated against COVID-19, a poll by the pan-green Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation found. The poll asked respondents which vaccine brand — Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca or Medigen — they would prefer if they could freely choose among them. Taiwan has so far not obtained doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Allowed to select two or more vaccine brands, 69.8 percent of respondents chose the Moderna vaccine, 42.8 percent chose the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 30.2 chose the AstraZeneca vaccine and 17 percent chose the Medigen vaccine. Asked to select only one vaccine brand, 40.9 percent
‘DIRTY WATER’: The KMT’s actions amount to accusing people and then demanding that they prove their innocence, DPP caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members accused pan-blue camp politicians of spreading misinformation after they claimed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) had already been inoculated before receiving a shot of the locally developed Medigen COVID-19 vaccine yesterday. Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and New Party legislator Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) said that Tsai had in April visited the American Institute in Taiwan to receive two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and asked her to take an antibody test and announce the results. His request was backed by KMT members. DPP Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) yesterday said that “KMT politicians are full of distrust.