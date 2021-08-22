Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators yesterday welcomed news that the New York Mets invited Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) to throw the ceremonial first pitch at Mets Taiwan Day on Sunday next week.
“We are pleased to announce Taiwan Ambassador to the United States — Ms Bi-Khim Hsiao will throw out the honorary first pitch for the 16th annual Mets Taiwan Day,” the Mets Taiwan Day Facebook account posted on Friday.
In previous years, the Mets invited tennis player Lu Yen-hsun (盧彥勳), movie director Wei Te-sheng (魏德聖) and chemist Lee Yuan-tseh (李遠哲) to throw the Taiwan Day first pitch at Citi Field.
Photo courtesy of the New York Mets
Hsiao is the first Taiwanese representative to the US to throw the pitch at the event, DPP Legislator Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) said, adding that the post by the Mets was a rare occasion when the representative’s title has been acknowledged publicly.
“This means that Taiwan’s participation in private and official events in the US could take place on the table and become normalized,” she said.
“Hsiao’s first pitch will become a symbol for the unshakable friendship between Taiwan and the US,” DPP Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) said, adding Hsiao’s appearance at the Mets event would boost recognition of Taiwan.
The Mets 2,000 limited edition Taiwan Day jerseys, which were made in collaboration with Taiwanese-American groups and bore the “Hello Taiwan” logo, sold out last month.
Additional reporting by Ni Wan-chun
