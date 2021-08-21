Taiwan’s stray dog population has increased to about 155,869, up 6.19 percent from 2018, the Council of Agriculture said in a report published on Tuesday.
However, the seemingly significant increase might actually be slightly higher or lower, Animal Husbandry Department Deputy Director Chiang Wen-chuan (江文全) said, adding that the difference falls within the confidence interval of the study, which was conducted according to the WHO Guidelines for Dog Population Management.
Unneutered pet dogs that are allowed to venture outside their owners’ homes might be playing a significant role in the reproduction of Taiwan’s stray dog population, Chiang said.
The government in 2017 implemented a no-kill policy to manage the stray dog population and has since greatly reduced capture programs, he said.
The number of captured dogs fell from 40,000 in 2016 to less than 20,000 last year, Chiang said.
According to the policy, stray dogs are only captured after local residents complain about their presence, he said.
Local governments have been ordered to identify human-animal conflict hot zones in their jurisdictions, with officials advising dog owners in the areas to neuter their pets, he said.
Residents of such areas should not abandon their pet dogs, he added.
Local governments have also been ordered to identify areas in which dogs and other pets might pose a risk to wildlife, for example to leopard cats in Miaoli County, Chiang said.
The Miaoli county and city governments have so far identified 120 hot zones, he added.
Most of them contain tourist sites where visitors have frequently complained about stray dogs being fed by locals, he said, adding that there were also complaints from locals.
The study had been carried out once every five years until 2018, he said, adding that the council is planning to conduct the study every two years.
This year, it was based on a two-stage, double-sampling probe involving 633 villages and boroughs, Chiang said.
