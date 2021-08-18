Keelung market makes Tatler list

By Yu Chao-fu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Keelung City Government yesterday thanked UK-based media group Tatler after Tatler Asia called the city’s Miaokou Night Market (廟口夜市) one of the world’s 20 most famous food markets.

In an article dated Wednesday last week, Tatler Asia said: “The Miaokou Night Market is a vibrant celebration of Taiwan’s diverse cuisine and is popular amongst both locals and tourists.”

The 200 stalls at the market feature traditional delicacies and modern Taiwanese street food, it said, adding that the market’s hours made it a popular spot for people craving a late-night snack.

Tourists visit Keelung’s Miaokou Night Market in an undated photograph. Photo: Yu Chao-fu, Taipei Times

Thailand’s Amphawa Floating Market, the Piazza della Signoria in Florence, Italy, and the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market in San Francisco were some of the other markets on Tatler’s list.

Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) yesterday wrote on Facebook that the article was the best news for Miaokou Night Market, an iconic night market for all of Taiwan.

Keelung has established rigorous safety protocols to protect visitors to the market after COVID-19 restrictions were eased, he said.

City officials have also installed at the market three access control gates donated by the Chang Yung-fa Foundation, and replaced the pipes and paved the roads during the two weeks the market was closed, he said.

“We hope that Taiwanese will continue to support the market during the [COVID-19] pandemic without worry,” he said.