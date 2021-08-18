First batch of emergency supplies delivered to Haiti

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan yesterday delivered a first batch of emergency supplies to Haiti to help its Caribbean ally deal with the aftermath of a powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake that devastated the country on Saturday.

The supplies included oxygen concentrators, personal protective gear, masks, sleeping bags and food, as requested by the Haitian government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, adding that they would be distributed to earthquake victims by Taiwan’s embassy in Haiti once they arrive.

The two nations are in talks about a second distribution, it said.

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Yui, center, and Haitian Charge d’Affaires in Taiwan Francilien Victorin, right, attend a ceremony in Taipei yesterday, marking Taiwan’s delivery of emergency supplies to Haiti. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The government has donated US$500,000 in relief funds to help Haiti, and 50 rescue personnel, a search-and-rescue dog, and 5 tonnes of equipment, including devices capable of identifying survivors buried under rubble, could be sent to the country, it added.

Local media reported that an air force C-130 transport aircraft is ready if needed.

Ministry of National Defense spokesman Major General Shih Shun-wen (史順文) said Taiwan’s armed forces are ready to offer “all necessary assistance” to Haiti if requested, without elaborating.

Local media said that following a strong earthquake in Haiti in 2001, a C-130 loaded with emergency supplies flew to the US, where the cargo was unloaded and shipped to Haiti by sea.