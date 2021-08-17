The Ministry of the Interior has introduced new fee standards for the Employment Gold Card, allowing foreign professionals to extend the validity of the cards for up to three years at a time, as part of a program aimed at increasing the number of foreign specialists in Taiwan.
Foreign nationals applying to extend their Gold Cards are to pay NT$1,500 (US$54) for a one-year extension, NT$2,500 for two years, and NT$3,500 for a three-year card.
Residents of Hong Kong and Macau are to be charged a flat fee of NT$800 regardless of length.
The fees were announced by the ministry on Aug. 5 in a statement regarding the draft amendment to the Fee-Charging Standards for Employment Gold Cards, Employment Pass Cards and Entrepreneur Visas.
The Employment Gold Card program was launched in 2018 to appeal to foreign professionals who possess expertise needed by Taiwan in the fields of science and technology, economy, arts and culture, finance, education, architecture, law and sports.
In accordance with Article 8 of the Act for the Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professionals (外國專業人才延攬及雇用法), employment-seeking foreign professionals whose qualifications are certified by the ministry to work in one of the eight fields, can apply for an Employment Gold Card.
The ministry’s fee-charging amendment was proposed after the Legislative Yuan passed a revision to the Act in June to make Taiwan more attractive to overseas professionals.
The revision allows foreign specialists to apply for permanent residence in Taiwan after working in the country for three years, instead of the previous five years, provided they have lived in Taiwan for at least 183 days each year.
The fees charged for an Employment Gold Card vary depending on the effective period, whether the application is domestic or from overseas, and whether the applicant is subject to special handling fees.
Overseas applications by foreign nationals who are subject to a special handling fee will cost NT$1,500 for a one-year card, NT$2,500 for a two-year card, and NT$3,500 for a three-year card.
Domestic applicants who arrived in Taiwan on a visa allowing a stay of 60 days or longer are to be charged NT$3,700, NT$4,700 and NT$5,700 respectively. Hong Kong and Macau residents in that situation will be charged NT$3,100 for cards of one to three years.
The qualification-based program has been popular since it was launched in February 2018.
More than 2,800 cards have been issued. Most of the card holders work in Taiwan’s semiconductor, artificial intelligence and offshore wind power sectors, among others, statistics compiled by the National Development Council show.
Taiwan is to grant visas to an estimated 13,000 foreign students before schools open next month, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said yesterday at a news conference in Taipei after a reporter asked about the status of international students amid a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert. The visas are to be granted to those studying for a degree and people enrolled in Chinese-language scholarship programs, but not exchange students or those in short-term language classes, Pan said. The ministry’s plans for international students were approved last week at a meeting of government agencies, with COVID-19 prevention being the main concern, he
BOXED IN: Forcing ambassadors to return home could be the first loose thread to sever ties, possibly resulting in formal relations with Taipei, a researcher concluded Beijing has put itself into an impossible position with its response to Lithuania allowing the establishment of a Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius, a Taiwanese researcher said on Saturday. China on Tuesday recalled its ambassador from Vilnius and demanded that the Lithuanian ambassador leave China after Lithuania agreed to the establishment of the office. The move has left Beijing with no room to maneuver on the issue, Taiwan Thinktank consultant Lai I-chung (賴怡忠) said. Lithuania values its relationships with the US and other NATO countries, so worsening US-China relations had affected Lithuania’s attitude toward China, he said. Lithuania in 2004
‘NO ILLEGALITY’: The former president said in a statement that it was an ‘improper indictment’ and that the prosecution had made false accusations Prosecutors on Tuesday requested that the Taipei District Court impose the maximum sentence against former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) for allegedly illegally profiting from the sale of three media companies owned by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) which resulted in the party losing NT$7.2 billion (US$258.56 million at current exchange rate). Ma and the other defendants in the case yesterday released statements denying any wrongdoing, saying they made the deals to dispose of the KMT’s assets and did not derive any personal financial gain. Ma, Wang Hai-ching (汪海清), former general manager of the KMT’s Central Investment Co, and Chang Che-chen (張哲琛), the
CONVENIENCE: The non-stop service will be back after being suspended in 2008, with three flights per week each way, Singapore’s premier carrier announced Singapore Airlines (SIA) yesterday announced that it would on Aug. 25 relaunch its direct service between Taipei and Los Angeles after having suspended it since 2008. The flight will depart from Taiwan every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 5:50pm, and return from Los Angeles every Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 12:40am, the airline said. It would use an Airbus A350-900 aircraft, which features 42 business class seats, 24 premium economy class seats and 187 economy class seats. “We are thrilled to introduce the non-stop service between Taipei and Los Angeles, which offers a convenient connection to one of the popular destinations for