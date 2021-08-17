The relationship between Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has grown steadily, especially over the past two years, the Caribbean country’s embassy in Taiwan said while marking the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties.
“These two island nations, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China, are bound by the principles of mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty, democracy and their people’s right to self-determination,” Andrea Bowman, the nation’s ambassador to Taiwan, said on Friday. “The integrity of this alliance has stood the tests and vicissitudes of time. We look forward to more than 40 more years of friendship, freedom, [and] prosperity,” she said.
“Friendship, Freedom, Prosperity” is the slogan that won a competition among Vincentians to celebrate 40 years of diplomatic relations between their country and Taiwan, which were established on Aug. 15, 1981.
In a statement, the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines embassy in Taiwan said cooperation between the two countries in the areas of agriculture, health, education and technology has affected 110,000 Vincentians since formal diplomatic ties were founded.
Ten years later, Taiwan’s International Cooperation and Development Fund was established in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, bringing social changes and improvements to infrastructure to the country, the statement said.
Since 2004, approximately 220 Vincentian students have been given scholarships by Taiwan to acquire undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate degrees at Taiwanese universities, it said. Bilateral ties were further “concretized” after the country opened its embassy in Taipei on August 8, 2019.
“Taiwan has worked very generously with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines towards combating the pandemic caused by COVID-19, even while addressing its own challenges in this regard,” the embassy said.
Taiwan has also pledged US$300,000 toward the Caribbean country’s relief efforts following explosive eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano in April 2021, it said.
Taiwanese citizens and Vincentians in Taiwan have also together contributed more than NT$561,000 (US$20,145) to the volcano relief efforts.
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has used its seat on the UN Security Council to advocate for Taiwan’s inclusion in UN decisionmaking bodies, including the World Health Assembly, over the past two years, the embassy said.
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines formalized ties with Taiwan less than two years after it gained independence from the UK on Oct. 27, 1979.
Taiwan is to grant visas to an estimated 13,000 foreign students before schools open next month, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said yesterday at a news conference in Taipei after a reporter asked about the status of international students amid a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert. The visas are to be granted to those studying for a degree and people enrolled in Chinese-language scholarship programs, but not exchange students or those in short-term language classes, Pan said. The ministry’s plans for international students were approved last week at a meeting of government agencies, with COVID-19 prevention being the main concern, he
BOXED IN: Forcing ambassadors to return home could be the first loose thread to sever ties, possibly resulting in formal relations with Taipei, a researcher concluded Beijing has put itself into an impossible position with its response to Lithuania allowing the establishment of a Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius, a Taiwanese researcher said on Saturday. China on Tuesday recalled its ambassador from Vilnius and demanded that the Lithuanian ambassador leave China after Lithuania agreed to the establishment of the office. The move has left Beijing with no room to maneuver on the issue, Taiwan Thinktank consultant Lai I-chung (賴怡忠) said. Lithuania values its relationships with the US and other NATO countries, so worsening US-China relations had affected Lithuania’s attitude toward China, he said. Lithuania in 2004
‘NO ILLEGALITY’: The former president said in a statement that it was an ‘improper indictment’ and that the prosecution had made false accusations Prosecutors on Tuesday requested that the Taipei District Court impose the maximum sentence against former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) for allegedly illegally profiting from the sale of three media companies owned by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) which resulted in the party losing NT$7.2 billion (US$258.56 million at current exchange rate). Ma and the other defendants in the case yesterday released statements denying any wrongdoing, saying they made the deals to dispose of the KMT’s assets and did not derive any personal financial gain. Ma, Wang Hai-ching (汪海清), former general manager of the KMT’s Central Investment Co, and Chang Che-chen (張哲琛), the
CONVENIENCE: The non-stop service will be back after being suspended in 2008, with three flights per week each way, Singapore’s premier carrier announced Singapore Airlines (SIA) yesterday announced that it would on Aug. 25 relaunch its direct service between Taipei and Los Angeles after having suspended it since 2008. The flight will depart from Taiwan every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 5:50pm, and return from Los Angeles every Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 12:40am, the airline said. It would use an Airbus A350-900 aircraft, which features 42 business class seats, 24 premium economy class seats and 187 economy class seats. “We are thrilled to introduce the non-stop service between Taipei and Los Angeles, which offers a convenient connection to one of the popular destinations for