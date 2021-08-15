Taipei’s Ko takes balloon ride, gets flak over travel

FESTIVAL STARTS: Critics said the officials from Taipei have urged people to avoid travel to prevent spreading COVID-19, but nevertheless made the trip to Taitung

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter, with CNA





Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday ascended on a 19.2m-tall hot air balloon themed on Taipei’s mascot, Bravo — a Formosan black bear with a blue nose — on the first day of the Taiwan International Balloon Festival in Taitung County.

The Taipei Department of Information and Tourism said that Taipei and Taitung County on Tuesday last week signed an agreement to promote and increase tourism between the two jurisdictions.

Ko, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) and department Commissioner Liu Yi-ting (劉奕霆) were part of a delegation who early yesterday morning visited the festival venue in Taitung’s Luye Highland (鹿野高台).

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je, center, looks down from a hot air balloon at the Taiwan International Balloon Festival in Taitung County’s Luye Highland yesterday. Photo: CNA

Yesterday was the Bravo hot air balloon’s public debut and hopefully it will be at more festivals, Ko said.

The balloon has the Taipei skyline on one side and the North Gate (承恩門) on the other.

Vacationing while observing disease prevention measures has become an important consideration in Taiwan’s tourism industry, Ko said, adding that data from an international hotel booking Web site showed that online searches for “Taipei” have increased since June.

From left, hot air balloons of the Taiwan tourism mascot OhBear, Japanese cartoon character Hello Kitty and Taipei mascot Bravo are inflated at the Taiwan International Balloon Festival in Taitung County’s Luye Highland yesterday. Photo: Huang Ming-tang, Taipei Times

Taitung County Commissioner Yao Ching-ling (饒慶鈴) said that Lovers’ Day was chosen for the festival’s opening because the county government hopes that hot air balloons can bring positivity, passion and blessings to Taiwan.

A nationwide COVID-19 alert delayed the festival this year.

It had been scheduled from July 3 to tomorrow, but was postponed until yesterday and is to end on Sept. 12.

As part of disease prevention measures, this year’s festival is only open to Taitung residents and those who work or study in the county.

Visitors must register their contact information and wear a mask at all times.

On Friday, Ko’s impending visit was questioned by some local politicians.

Taitung County Councilor Ku Chi-sing (古志成) said that Ko and Yao had a double standard, as they have asked people to avoid traveling to prevent spreading COVID-19.

Taitung County Councilor Lin Tsan-tien (林參天) asked how the county government could maintain social distancing among the maximum 5,000 visitors allowed at the festival at a time, not to mention several people riding in the small basket of a hot air balloon.

The county government said that it submitted a disease prevention plan and gained approval from the Central Epidemic Command Center.

The festival’s main area is controlled and limited to Taitung residents, while only four people are allowed on each balloon ascent, with masks required and talking restricted, it said.