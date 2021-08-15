Voucher details being reviewed, no decisions yet

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Presidential Office late on Friday denied some local media reports that upfront payments for a planned “quintuple stimulus voucher” program would be waived for the entire nation, saying that the plan was still under discussion.

Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said the Executive Yuan has clearly stated that it would further discuss the policy with legislative caucuses in the coming week.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) acknowledges the different opinions regarding stimulus vouchers, Chang said, adding that she would discuss the plan and possible changes with Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌).

A woman holds up Triple Stimulus Vouchers on Jan. 7. Photo: Wu Chi-lun, Taipei Times

Tsai and Su agree about the importance of post-COVID-19 economic revitalization, Chang said, adding that the discussions would take into account the government’s experience with a similar voucher program last year and an assessment of the current situation.

Tsai expects that this year’s voucher program will be designed with input from different sides, Chang said.

The Executive Yuan on Friday asked government agencies involved in the plan to assess whether a universal waiver of the proposed NT$1,000 upfront payment would be feasible, saying that it would be able to absorb the loss.

Last year, members of the public could acquire Triple Stimulus Vouchers worth NT$3,000 for NT$1,000.

This year’s proposal involves NT$5,000 in vouchers.