Australian envoy details priorities for Taiwan

SIX MONTHS IN: Jenny Bloomfield discussed trade, education, social issues and other shared successes as she marked her first-half year as top representative to Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA





Australia’s top envoy in Taiwan, who has just completed her first six months in the role, said she will continue to promote cooperation in trade, green energy, health, gender equality and personal relations with Taiwan during her tenure.

Australian Representative to Taiwan Jenny Bloomfield said that “it is a great honor” to serve in this role “at an important time.”

Bloomfield, who assumed the post on Feb. 1, said she hopes to promote more trade, investment, closer personal links and deeper dialogue in areas of common interest during her posting.

Discussing the two countries’ economic partnership, Bloomfield said that bilateral trade between Australia and Taiwan reached A$20 billion (US$14.74 billion) in 2019 and two-way investment passed A$30 billion last year.

The de facto Australian ambassador to Taiwan said she observed that trade and investment have grown steadily during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am strongly focused on further growing trade and investment by streamlining regulatory practices, and making Australian and Taiwanese businesses more aware of opportunities in each other’s markets,” she said.

Bloomfield said that Australia and Taiwan are natural partners in the transition to “zero emissions” through emerging technologies such as hydrogen, and that she is looking forward to identifying projects and areas for cooperation.

Bloomfield said that she also aims to work with Taiwan to strengthen gender equality, cooperation on Aboriginal issues, social innovation, digital technology, strong governance and human rights.

Bloomfield said that COVID-19 has disproportionately affected women and she hopes to work closely with Taiwan to promote the shared goal of promoting women’s leadership and ensuring an inclusive recovery.

Bloomfield said the pandemic has clearly demonstrated Taiwan’s importance in the global economy, particularly in semiconductors.

Both economies have become more aware how close their supply chain relationship is during the pandemic, especially in energy and agriculture, she said.

Bloomfield added that Australia and Taiwan have world-class medical research and health systems, and she hopes to work with Taiwan in vaccine and pharmaceutical development, along with clinical trials.

In May, Australia supported Taiwan’s efforts to participate in the World Health Assembly as an obeserver, and it has called for stability in the Taiwan Strait and a peaceful resolution of differences.

Regarding education, Bloomfield said that Australia is a significantly large overseas study destination for Taiwanese students and it is helping Taiwan reach its Bilingual 2030 national plan through English language teaching and teacher training.

Nearly 20,000 Taiwanese students enroll annually in Australian educational institutions, and more than 250,000 young Taiwanese have taken part in Australia’s working holiday program, she said.

As the Australian Office Taipei marks its 40th anniversary this year, Bloomfield said her office is planning to launch a series of activities to celebrate her country’s friendship with Taiwan.

“I look forward to working closely with government and business ... and other partners to continue to strengthen our partnership,” she said.