Singapore Airlines (SIA) yesterday announced that it would on Aug. 25 relaunch its direct service between Taipei and Los Angeles after having suspended it since 2008.
The flight will depart from Taiwan every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 5:50pm, and return from Los Angeles every Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 12:40am, the airline said.
It would use an Airbus A350-900 aircraft, which features 42 business class seats, 24 premium economy class seats and 187 economy class seats.
“We are thrilled to introduce the non-stop service between Taipei and Los Angeles, which offers a convenient connection to one of the popular destinations for Taiwanese travelers. The service demonstrates SIA’s commitment to rebuild and grow our route network for passengers and cargo in Taiwan. Customers in Taiwan will be able to enjoy SIA’s industry-leading cabin products and in-flight services on this long-haul flight,” Singapore Airlines general manager in Taiwan Chua Kian-hwa (蔡建華) said.
Aside from offering a convenient non-stop flight, the service represents a significant increase in SIA’s freight capacity, with the shipment of general cargo and mail, perishable products and high-tech goods from Taiwan to the US’ west coast, the airline said.
The flight from Taipei to Los Angeles is now open for booking, it said, adding that travelers can enjoy economy class one-way airfare from NT$29,538 and round-trip airfare from NT$43,568, as well as a 64 percent discount on extra baggage before Aug. 24.
Travelers with bookings made on or before Sept. 30 can enjoy unlimited complimentary rebooking, and a one-time complimentary rebooking after Sept. 30, the airline said.
Student travelers who are KrisFlyer members and hold valid student documents can save 10 percent on selected fares and check in three pieces of baggage on their flight to the US, it added.
Passengers would be required to undergo temperature screening before boarding and wear masks at all times except during meals, the airline said.
They will be provided with a complimentary care kit containing a mask, hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial wipes.
Every aircraft in the SIA Group fleet is equipped with HEPA filters, which remove more than 99.9 percent of the pathogens in the air, the airline said, adding that cabin air is refreshed every two to three minutes throughout the flight.
Also starting on Aug. 25, Flight SQ035 from Taipei to Singapore is to depart from 9:10am on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, while Flight SQ877 to Singapore will depart from Taipei at 2:35pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
