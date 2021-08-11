President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday in a meeting with American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk said that she hoped Taiwan and the US will work together to advance their relationship.
Tsai said she was pleased to again meet Oudkirk, who assumed her post last month, and welcomed her on behalf of the government and the public to Taiwan for a second assignment.
Taipei was Oudkirk’s first overseas assignment after joining the US Foreign Service in 1991. She served as a consular officer at the AIT from 1992 to 1994. She later visited Taiwan in October 2019 as a senior US official for the APEC forum and deputy assistant secretary of state to attend the inaugural Pacific Islands Dialogue and Yushan Forum, and met Tsai during that trip.
Photo: CNA
Tsai mentioned at the meeting the US’ donation of 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan in June and the resumption of talks under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement after a nearly five-year hiatus the same month.
Tsai said she hoped the two countries will continue to strengthen their cooperation in areas such as investment, trade and supply chain security, and move toward the establishment of a bilateral trade agreement.
In terms of security, Tsai thanked the administration of US President Joe Biden for its announcement last week of its first weapons sale to Taiwan.
Oudkirk thanked Tsai for her warm greeting, and said she hoped to work with Tsai and her team to strengthen and expand Taiwan-US relations.
In related news, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) has reiterated his party’s approach of being “close to the US” and having “peace with the Mainland [China],” as well as its defense of the Republic of China in a virtual discussion on Monday with experts close to US policymakers.
Chiang told participants that the KMT has always supported closer bilateral relations with the US, and that he believes deepening the partnership between Taiwan and the US would be in the US’ interest and conducive to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, the party said in a statement.
“The KMT is the most staunch defender of the Constitution and sovereignty of the Republic of China,” the KMT quoted Chiang as saying.
Chiang also said the KMT adopts the position of “close to the US, peace with the Mainland,” and that as long as Washington and Beijing are not entirely hostile toward each other, enhancing relations with the US while improving cross-strait relations were not conflicting ideas, it said.
Former AIT acting chairman David Brown and Andrew Mertha, director of the China Studies program at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, were among those who attended the meeting, the KMT said.
The military yesterday dispatched four fighter jets to welcome a group of Olympians back to Taiwan to thank the nation’s athletes competing in this year’s record-breaking Tokyo Games. Taiwan this year has posted its best-ever Olympic result with 11 total medals thus far — two golds, four silvers and five bronzes — more than doubling its previous record of five medals in 2000 and 2004. To celebrate the achievement, the Ministry of National Defense said it was instructed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to dispatch four Mirage 2000 jets to escort the athletes flying home on a China Airlines charter flight. On the
Beijing and Chinese state media have been attempting to downgrade Taiwan’s national status during the Tokyo Olympic Games by using the term “China Taipei” (中國台北), a report released yesterday by the Information Operations Research Group (IORG) showed. Taiwan regularly competes as “Chinese Taipei” at international sporting events based on a 1981 agreement to satisfy objections from Beijing and the then-ruling Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government. IORG found that Chinese government agencies referred to Taiwan’s Olympic delegation as “China Taipei” or “China Taiwan” (中國台灣) in their reports and online messages. IORG said that it based its analysis on public communications found on Chinese
Tropical Storm Lupit has been downgraded to a tropical depression and is expected to approach Taiwan a second time with a southwesterly system primarily affecting the nation’s west, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. As of 8pm, Lupit was moving east at 8kph after making landfall in China’s Guangdong Province on Thursday and approaching waters to the north of Taiwan, the bureau said. Lupit is expected to pass through the Taiwan Strait today and affect northern Taiwan later today and early tomorrow before moving away, it said. Heavy rain is forecast for western areas of Taiwan today and tomorrow morning, the CWB
NO BLACKLIST: A source within the Executive Yuan said the change was made over concerns about needing to constantly update a list, as well as defining the list’s scope Government agencies are to be banned from using any Chinese electronics from the end of this year, rather than have a “blacklist” of products that must be continually updated, a source within the Executive Yuan said on Saturday. The Executive Yuan on April 19, 2019, released guidelines on the use of information and communications technology products that might pose a threat to national cybersecurity at public institutions. The guidelines included plans to publish a list of banned products within three months, but the list has yet to be released. Responding privately to legislators’ concerns over the delay, the Executive Yuan said that it