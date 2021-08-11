COVID-19: Rules for proposed vouchers tightened

STIMULATING DEMAND: An Executive Yuan official said the vouchers are intended for use at commercial outlets, such as retail stores, restaurants and night markets

By Lee Hsin-fang and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Planned “quintuple stimulus vouchers” could not be used on non-consumer payments, such as taxes or fines, or for most online shopping, an Executive Yuan official said yesterday, as the government considers how best to execute the next round of stimulus measures.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs is reportedly planning to launch a new scheme modeled on last year’s Triple Stimulus Voucher program, which offered Taiwanese and permanent residents NT$3,000 in vouchers for NT$1,000.

This year’s program would offer NT$5,000 in vouchers for NT$1,000 to reflect the significant impact of COVID-19 on local industries since an outbreak began in May.

Taipei Times file photo

However, the ministry is still evaluating how to execute the program, taking into consideration criticisms from the previous round, Department of Commerce Deputy Director-General Chen Mi-shun (陳秘順) said on Monday.

Yesterday, an Executive Yuan official said that the new round would continue last year’s policy of excluding non-consumer payments such as taxes, administrative fees or fines, as such payments do not meet the program’s goal of stimulating consumer demand.

The vouchers are intended for use at commercial outlets, such as retail stores, restaurants, night markets, department stores, hotels and arts venues, they said.

Asked whether the vouchers could be used for online shopping, the official said that vendors who operate exclusively online would in principle be excluded.

However, they said that the specifics are still being discussed.

Chinese-language media have reported that the quintuple stimulus vouchers could be issued next month at the earliest.