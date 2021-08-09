COVID-19: Art and culture subsidies to be launched next week

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





A new COVID-19 relief program offering subsidies of up to NT$2.5 million (US$89,886) to arts and cultural groups is to be launched on Monday next week, the Ministry of Culture said on Friday.

Participation in arts and cultural activities has remained low since a nationwide level 3 pandemic alert was lowered to level 2 on July 27, the ministry said.

Many disease prevention measure remain in place, and the public is uncertain over the development of Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation, it added.

As it is unlikely for arts and cultural activities to return to normal soon, the ministry has sought opinions from those working in the sector on what would be necessary to resume the activities, it said, adding that the program is the result of those discussions.

Taiwan-registered arts and cultural businesses involved in visual arts, performing arts, publishing, film and TV production, and popular music, as well as other areas, are eligible to apply, it said.

The ministry said that the program comprises three kinds of subsidies: for in-person or online arts and cultural exhibitions and performances; creative work; and talent development.

Each individual or group can apply with one project, it said, adding that the subsidy for each project is capped at NT$2.5 million.

The program would subsidize select expenses, including production and curation costs, marketing costs, costs of launching services on online platforms, renting venues and equipment, conducting rehearsals and performances, and paying lecturers and trainees, the ministry said.

The program would also subsidize expenses related to COVID-19 prevention, such as the purchase of rapid test kits, conducting polymerase chain reaction tests and other supplies, it said.

Groups and individuals can apply online from 9am on Monday next week to Sept. 22, the ministry said.

Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) said that he is looking forward to the program helping the arts and cultural sector continue to create works.

The program would help prevent the loss of artistic talent during the COVID-19 pandemic and also help advance the sector’s digital capabilities, Lee said.

The new program follows the ministry’s “Arts and Culture Relief 4.0” program, for which applications for individuals closed on July 26 and applications for businesses are to close on Aug. 31, Lee said.

As of Friday, more than 30,000 individuals had benefited from the “Arts and Culture Relief 4.0” program, he added.

That number was higher than the number of people who received COVID-19 relief from the ministry last year, he said, adding that this was due to the severety of a domestic COVID-19 outbreak in May.