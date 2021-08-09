A new COVID-19 relief program offering subsidies of up to NT$2.5 million (US$89,886) to arts and cultural groups is to be launched on Monday next week, the Ministry of Culture said on Friday.
Participation in arts and cultural activities has remained low since a nationwide level 3 pandemic alert was lowered to level 2 on July 27, the ministry said.
Many disease prevention measure remain in place, and the public is uncertain over the development of Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation, it added.
As it is unlikely for arts and cultural activities to return to normal soon, the ministry has sought opinions from those working in the sector on what would be necessary to resume the activities, it said, adding that the program is the result of those discussions.
Taiwan-registered arts and cultural businesses involved in visual arts, performing arts, publishing, film and TV production, and popular music, as well as other areas, are eligible to apply, it said.
The ministry said that the program comprises three kinds of subsidies: for in-person or online arts and cultural exhibitions and performances; creative work; and talent development.
Each individual or group can apply with one project, it said, adding that the subsidy for each project is capped at NT$2.5 million.
The program would subsidize select expenses, including production and curation costs, marketing costs, costs of launching services on online platforms, renting venues and equipment, conducting rehearsals and performances, and paying lecturers and trainees, the ministry said.
The program would also subsidize expenses related to COVID-19 prevention, such as the purchase of rapid test kits, conducting polymerase chain reaction tests and other supplies, it said.
Groups and individuals can apply online from 9am on Monday next week to Sept. 22, the ministry said.
Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) said that he is looking forward to the program helping the arts and cultural sector continue to create works.
The program would help prevent the loss of artistic talent during the COVID-19 pandemic and also help advance the sector’s digital capabilities, Lee said.
The new program follows the ministry’s “Arts and Culture Relief 4.0” program, for which applications for individuals closed on July 26 and applications for businesses are to close on Aug. 31, Lee said.
As of Friday, more than 30,000 individuals had benefited from the “Arts and Culture Relief 4.0” program, he added.
That number was higher than the number of people who received COVID-19 relief from the ministry last year, he said, adding that this was due to the severety of a domestic COVID-19 outbreak in May.
The military yesterday dispatched four fighter jets to welcome a group of Olympians back to Taiwan to thank the nation’s athletes competing in this year’s record-breaking Tokyo Games. Taiwan this year has posted its best-ever Olympic result with 11 total medals thus far — two golds, four silvers and five bronzes — more than doubling its previous record of five medals in 2000 and 2004. To celebrate the achievement, the Ministry of National Defense said it was instructed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to dispatch four Mirage 2000 jets to escort the athletes flying home on a China Airlines charter flight. On the
HOUNDED ONLINE: Two Chinese firms said they would not extend their contracts with Little S, while another terminated its agreement following an Instagram post A high-profile Taiwanese TV host found herself the latest to draw fire from Chinese Internet users after referring to Taiwan’s Olympians as “national competitors.” Dee Hsu (徐熙娣) — better known as “Little S” — made the comment in an Instagram post on Sunday during the women’s singles badminton final between Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) of Taiwan and Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) of China. The post drew an angry reaction in China, where nationalist Internet users often police the comments of celebrities and companies for views that clash with the Chinese Communist Party’s official narrative that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part
Beijing and Chinese state media have been attempting to downgrade Taiwan’s national status during the Tokyo Olympic Games by using the term “China Taipei” (中國台北), a report released yesterday by the Information Operations Research Group (IORG) showed. Taiwan regularly competes as “Chinese Taipei” at international sporting events based on a 1981 agreement to satisfy objections from Beijing and the then-ruling Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government. IORG found that Chinese government agencies referred to Taiwan’s Olympic delegation as “China Taipei” or “China Taiwan” (中國台灣) in their reports and online messages. IORG said that it based its analysis on public communications found on Chinese
NEW NUMBERS: No deaths were reported yesterday, but there were 12 local cases and two imported cases — people who had returned from Thailand and the US The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that COVID-19 restrictions are expected to remain in place after Monday next week, as it reported 12 local infections and two imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the 12 local cases are 10 men and two women aged 10 to 80 who began experiencing symptoms between Thursday and Saturday. Six tested positive during isolation or upon ending it, he said, adding that the sources of infection have been identified in nine cases, while three remain unclear and would be investigated. Taoyuan reported five cases, all family