Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱) and independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) yesterday urged the Executive Yuan to issue vouchers in smaller denomination as part of its stimulus plan to benefit small businesses.
The lawmakers issued the call after the Cabinet on Thursday said that the upcoming round of government stimulus vouchers would have a monetary value of NT$5,000, although a timetable for launching the program has not yet been decided.
Chung said that the voucher program should issue 20 vouchers in NT$100 denominations, five in NT$200 denominations, two NT$500 denominations and one NT$1,000 voucher.
Photo: Wu Chi-lun , Taipei Times
Chung added that the program should be limited to small sums, as vouchers of smaller denominations would be easier for stores that sell daily necessities to accept.
Only designated small stores should be allowed to accept the vouchers, Chung said, adding that the vouchers’ use should be limited to retail stores, restaurants, hotels and art exhibitions.
Lim said that businesses in his Wanhua District (萬華) constituency that were most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, such as night markets, traditional markets and small-scale stores, rely on small-sum transactions.
Association of Chain and Franchise Promotion Taiwan director Wu Yung-chiang (吳永強) said that the voucher program should prioritize businesses affected by the pandemic.
Those not greatly affected should not benefit from the program, he said.
Citing statistics from financial institutions, Wu said that 42 percent of the previous Triple Stimulus Voucher program went to purchasing daily goods, 24 percent was spent purchasing goods in department stores and 14 percent went to room and board during travel.
Wu said that if the new program follows that trend, restaurants would stand to gain little, as only 6.3 percent of vouchers were spent eating and drinking, and 0.9 percent was spent on arts and humanities.
In response, the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Department of Commerce Deputy Director-General Chen Mi-shun (陳秘順) said that the voucher program is still being discussed by the Executive Yuan, and details on the distribution method and the beneficiaries have not been determined.
The government would announce the program once it has been finalized, he added.
