Olympic exhibition to open in Tainan

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





A special sports-themed exhibition featuring items from former Taiwanese and Japanese Olympic athletes is to open at the National Museum of Taiwan History (NMTH) in Tainan on Thursday next week.

The museum announced the exhibition on Friday, as the Olympic Games continue in Tokyo.

It is organizing the exhibition with National Cheng Kung University in Tainan and the National Museum of Japanese History in Sakura, Japan, the NMTH said.

The exhibition is an important milestone with regards to interactions and cooperative research between the two museums, following the signing in 2014 of a partnership agreement, the NMTH said, adding that cultural artifacts from the collections of both museums would be on display.

One of the highlights would be a participation medal from the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin awarded to Chang Hsing-hsien (張星賢), who was the first Taiwanese athlete to compete in the Games, it said.

Chang was representing Japan as Taiwan was under Japanese rule.

Others include the Taiwanese delegation’s outfit worn at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City, and the sneakers worn by Taiwanese athlete Wu Ah-min (吳阿民) when he competed in the decathlon at the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the NMTH said.

A bronze medal won by Toshiaki Kosedo as part of the Japanese men’s national volleyball team at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics would also be on display, it said, adding that it was the first time Japan had won an Olympic medal in the sport.

The medal was also especially significant for Japan, as it was the first time it had held the Games, and the first time they were held in Asia, the NMTH said.

Visitors would be able to revisit how Taiwan and Japan’s relations with the world changed from before World War II to today from the perspective of athletes, NMTH director Chang Lung-chih (張隆志) said.

The project also allowed Taiwan and Japan to exchange interpretations of historical materials on the development of sports in East Asia, he added.

The exhibition is scheduled to run through Nov. 7.