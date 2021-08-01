A child-rearing allowance and daycare subsidy are to be increased by NT$1,000 per month, the Social and Family Affairs Administration said yesterday.
The new policy is part of the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s plan to counter Taiwan’s declining birthrate, the agency said, adding that the increases would take effect today.
The ministry’s plan, which continues to 2024, was passed by the Executive Yuan earlier this year, the agency said, adding that it is part of an initiative by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to help parents with children of up to six years old.
The allowance, which is paid to parents with children of up to two years old, would be raised from NT$2,500 to NT$3,500 per month, and bonuses of NT$500 would be paid for the second child and NT$1,000 for the third child, it said.
The daycare subsidy, which is paid to parents who send their child of up to two years to a certain kind of daycare center or employ a licensed babysitter, would be raised from NT$6,000 to NT$7,000 per month, and bonuses of NT$1,000 would be paid for the second child and NT$2,000 for the third child, the agency said.
The programs are open to parents or legal guardians whose gross consolidated income in the past year was less than the reporting standard or whose personal income tax rate is below 20 percent, the agency said, adding that people cannot participate in both programs.
Administration Deputy Director-General Lee Lin-feng (李臨鳳) said that eligible people who enrolled in the two programs last month would not have to apply again to benefit from the increases.
The new policy allows people to benefit from the programs even when they receive parental leave allowance, or subsidies for disadvantaged children or adolescents, Lee said.
People who receive parental leave allowance, or subsidies for disadvantaged children or adolescents, and have become eligible under the new policy can apply for the child-rearing allowance at their local district office, and the daycare subsidy at licensed infantcare centers, the agency said.
Flyers with information about the new policy were on Friday last week sent to about 340,000 households with children up to two yearsold , it said, adding that people who have questions about the policy should call the 1957 social welfare hotline.
