A donation of 20,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from Lithuania is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow, the Taiwanese representative office in Latvia said on Wednesday.
The full shipment of vaccines was already at Vilnius Airport on Wednesday, awaiting transport to Taiwan, said the Taipei Mission in the Republic of Latvia, which is also responsible for promoting relations with Lithuania.
Representative to Latvia Eric Huang (黃鈞耀) and Lithuanian Parliamentary Group for Relations with Taiwan chairman Matas Maldeikis were at the airport on Wednesday to make sure that all would go well with the shipment, the Taipei mission said.
When Lithuania on June 22 pledged the donation, it said the 20,000 doses of AstraZeneca would be delivered by late September.
The donation was announced by Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis on Twitter.
“I am proud that we can, albeit in a small way, show solidarity with the Taiwanese people in combating the COVID-19,” Landsbergis wrote on Twitter. “Freedom-loving people should look out for each other!”
Local media also cited Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte as saying that the Baltic country would like to do more, “but we do what we can.”
Since Lithuania’s new government took office in December last year, it has been carrying out a “values-based foreign policy” to promote relations with Taiwan.
In March, the country announced a proposal to establish a trade office in Taiwan.
On Tuesday last week, Taiwan said it planned to open a representative office in Lithuania to expand relations with the Baltic state and other central European countries.
Lithuania reciprocated the same day by confirming that it planned to set up a trade office in Taipei in the fall.
Meanwhile, there was a surge in monetary donations from Taiwanese to charity groups in Lithuania after it pledged to donate vaccines to Taiwan.
