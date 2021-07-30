Former deputy minister of national defense Chang Che-ping (張哲平) on Wednesday denied he had improper contact with Chinese officials after a report in the Chinese-language Mirror Media said that he was part of an espionage probe.
Chang, who is the head of the National Defense University, was deputy minister of national defense from July 2019 to last month, and was previously commander of the air force.
Chang had dined with and received gifts from a Hong Kong-based businessperson surnamed Hsieh (謝), the Mirror Media report said on Wednesday.
The multiyear investigation by the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office and the National Security Bureau is in the final stages, it said.
Investigators uncovered multiple cases of contact between Chinese officials and high-ranking Taiwanese military officers, including generals and colonels from all branches of service, it said, adding that the probe had not yet determined if Beijing had successfully turned any of the officers or obtained secret information from them.
Citing sources involved in security matters, the report said that Hsieh had been active in Taiwan since 2012, and that the plot to turn military personnel had been discovered during a separate national security investigation, which also revealed connections to Hsieh.
Hsieh was tasked by the Chinese Central Military Commission to develop a spy network in Taiwan, and had attempted to make contact with retired officers at social events, it said.
Hsieh had reportedly met with Chang on several occasions, including at a restaurant in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店), it said.
The potentially improper contacts include meals and meetings, and Chang’s wife had traveled to Hong Kong with Hsieh, it said.
Chang said the report is based on “sheer speculation” and that his wife’s travels in China were paid out of pocket.
He had followed military ethics guidelines at all social events and in interactions with classmates, retired colleagues and friends, he said, adding that he “absolutely committed no illegalities in speech or action.”
A Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office spokesperson confirmed the existence of such an investigation, but said that Chang was not listed as a defendant in the case.
‘FAILED TACTICS’: A lawmaker said Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong and Taiwan’s success at boosting its ties internationally have boosted identification as Taiwanese Self-identification as “Taiwanese and Chinese,” or solely as “Chinese,” has dropped to record lows, while 63.3 percent of the public regard themselves as Taiwanese, a survey released on Tuesday by National Chengchi University’s Election Study Center showed. Respondents identifying as Taiwanese and Chinese dropped to 31.4 percent, while those identifying solely as Chinese fell to 2.7 percent, the survey showed. The results reflect changes in attitudes since 1994 among Taiwanese toward independence and unification with China, as well as self-identification trends since 1992, commenters said. Support for independence was 25.8 percent, while about 5 percent of respondents said that they want the nation
‘NOT IMPOSSIBLE’: Acceptance to the UN would end the nation’s troubles, but it would be impossible to achieve without US backing, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said The US might recognize Taiwan if war breaks out in the Taiwan Strait, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday while discussing politics with former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁). Speaking on Chen’s program on Smile Radio, You reminisced about his agrarian childhood, studies, the founding of the Democratic Progressive Party in 1986 and his eight years as Yilan County commissioner. Chen’s appointment of You as premier in February 2002 marked several firsts, as he was Taiwan’s youngest premier, as well as the first from a farming background and first democratically elected county leader to hold the office. Asked to share his views on
ONLY EXCEPTIONS: The mayors of the two largest cities voiced concerns over hidden cases, while all other local governments are to follow eased CECC guidelines All local governments, with the exception of Taipei and New Taipei City, are to allow dine-in services at restaurants after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday announced that it would on Tuesday lower a nationwide COVID-19 alert to level 2. The center on July 8 allowed the resumption of dining at restaurants nationwide — despite keeping the alert level at 3. At the time, this prompted all cities and counties, except Penghu Country, to keep local dine-in bans in place. Following Friday’s CECC announcement that COVID-19 prevention measures would be further relaxed, the Taipei and New Taipei City governments
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday rejected the claim Beijing has been making about Taiwan’s status, while thanking US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman for raising concerns about Taiwan during her meeting with Chinese officials. Sherman met with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on a visit to Tianjin on Sunday and Monday, with Wang urging Washington not to infringe on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Taiwan is part of China, a fundamental fact that would never change, and China has the right to take any action needed to restrain Taiwanese independence, Wang said, urging Washington to abide