In celebration of its 125th anniversary, Chunghwa Post is issuing a limited series of Hello Kitty-themed products to go on sale today.
Only 888 sets are to be sold: 288 of a new regular issued set and 600 of the 125th anniversary edition set, for NT$1,196 and NT$1,496 respectively, the postal operator said.
Included in the previously issued set are two plushies — one of a letter carrier with a hat and bag, and another writing a letter — as well as four toy vehicles, it said.
Photo courtesy of Chunghwa Post Co
The set includes four toy vehicles, two mail trucks and two mail vans, one of each with white license plates and the others with special-edition gold plates, it added.
The 125th anniversary set comes with all of these items, plus a stamp folder and a bag, it said, adding that sales are limited to two sets per person.
The plushies and the toy vehicle with the white license plates can also be purchased individually for NT$199 and NT$399 respectively, Chunghwa Post said.
Photo courtesy of EasyCard Corp
The two limited-edition sets are to go on sale at 8:30am today exclusively on the operator’s online Postal Stamps Mall, while the plushies and the toy vehicle can be purchased at any post office, the Postal Museum in Taipei or online, it said.
This is the third time the postal operator has offered products featuring the popular Sanrio cartoon character to enthusiastic response.
In December last year, lines began forming outside the Taipei Beimen Post Office before 6am to buy the last of the sets on offer.
However, the post office is not the only public service to get a cartoon makeover today.
Adding to the firm’s previous experiments with dolls and beer bottles, EasyCard is now offering another creative way to swipe when entering train stations or making purchases.
The chip in this new “card” is hidden in a cartoon figure atop a retractable wand, EasyCard said.
As many of its other products featuring cartoon characters have proven popular, the company said that it chose Usagi, a pink rabbit by Japanese illustrator Kanahei, for the new “card.”
The wand can be extended 30cm to make it easier for drivers to reach card sensors at parking lots, it said.
They are to be sold for NT$399 each from 11am today to 23:59pm on Thursday next week through the online retailer Momo.com, EasyCard said.
Purchases must be made with an EasyCard and are limited to two per person, it added.
Additional reporting by Tsai Ssu-pei
‘FAILED TACTICS’: A lawmaker said Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong and Taiwan’s success at boosting its ties internationally have boosted identification as Taiwanese Self-identification as “Taiwanese and Chinese,” or solely as “Chinese,” has dropped to record lows, while 63.3 percent of the public regard themselves as Taiwanese, a survey released on Tuesday by National Chengchi University’s Election Study Center showed. Respondents identifying as Taiwanese and Chinese dropped to 31.4 percent, while those identifying solely as Chinese fell to 2.7 percent, the survey showed. The results reflect changes in attitudes since 1994 among Taiwanese toward independence and unification with China, as well as self-identification trends since 1992, commenters said. Support for independence was 25.8 percent, while about 5 percent of respondents said that they want the nation
‘NOT IMPOSSIBLE’: Acceptance to the UN would end the nation’s troubles, but it would be impossible to achieve without US backing, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said The US might recognize Taiwan if war breaks out in the Taiwan Strait, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday while discussing politics with former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁). Speaking on Chen’s program on Smile Radio, You reminisced about his agrarian childhood, studies, the founding of the Democratic Progressive Party in 1986 and his eight years as Yilan County commissioner. Chen’s appointment of You as premier in February 2002 marked several firsts, as he was Taiwan’s youngest premier, as well as the first from a farming background and first democratically elected county leader to hold the office. Asked to share his views on
ONLY EXCEPTIONS: The mayors of the two largest cities voiced concerns over hidden cases, while all other local governments are to follow eased CECC guidelines All local governments, with the exception of Taipei and New Taipei City, are to allow dine-in services at restaurants after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday announced that it would on Tuesday lower a nationwide COVID-19 alert to level 2. The center on July 8 allowed the resumption of dining at restaurants nationwide — despite keeping the alert level at 3. At the time, this prompted all cities and counties, except Penghu Country, to keep local dine-in bans in place. Following Friday’s CECC announcement that COVID-19 prevention measures would be further relaxed, the Taipei and New Taipei City governments
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday rejected the claim Beijing has been making about Taiwan’s status, while thanking US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman for raising concerns about Taiwan during her meeting with Chinese officials. Sherman met with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on a visit to Tianjin on Sunday and Monday, with Wang urging Washington not to infringe on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Taiwan is part of China, a fundamental fact that would never change, and China has the right to take any action needed to restrain Taiwanese independence, Wang said, urging Washington to abide