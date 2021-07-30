Post launches Hello Kitty-themed anniversary set

By Chen Hsin-yu and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





In celebration of its 125th anniversary, Chunghwa Post is issuing a limited series of Hello Kitty-themed products to go on sale today.

Only 888 sets are to be sold: 288 of a new regular issued set and 600 of the 125th anniversary edition set, for NT$1,196 and NT$1,496 respectively, the postal operator said.

Included in the previously issued set are two plushies — one of a letter carrier with a hat and bag, and another writing a letter — as well as four toy vehicles, it said.

Limited edition Hello Kitty-themed toy vehicles issued by Chunghwa Post in celebration of its 125th anniversary are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Chunghwa Post Co

The set includes four toy vehicles, two mail trucks and two mail vans, one of each with white license plates and the others with special-edition gold plates, it added.

The 125th anniversary set comes with all of these items, plus a stamp folder and a bag, it said, adding that sales are limited to two sets per person.

The plushies and the toy vehicle with the white license plates can also be purchased individually for NT$199 and NT$399 respectively, Chunghwa Post said.

A person holds the new Usagi pink rabbit wand, equipped with a stored-value chip, to an EasyCard reader in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of EasyCard Corp

The two limited-edition sets are to go on sale at 8:30am today exclusively on the operator’s online Postal Stamps Mall, while the plushies and the toy vehicle can be purchased at any post office, the Postal Museum in Taipei or online, it said.

This is the third time the postal operator has offered products featuring the popular Sanrio cartoon character to enthusiastic response.

In December last year, lines began forming outside the Taipei Beimen Post Office before 6am to buy the last of the sets on offer.

However, the post office is not the only public service to get a cartoon makeover today.

Adding to the firm’s previous experiments with dolls and beer bottles, EasyCard is now offering another creative way to swipe when entering train stations or making purchases.

The chip in this new “card” is hidden in a cartoon figure atop a retractable wand, EasyCard said.

As many of its other products featuring cartoon characters have proven popular, the company said that it chose Usagi, a pink rabbit by Japanese illustrator Kanahei, for the new “card.”

The wand can be extended 30cm to make it easier for drivers to reach card sensors at parking lots, it said.

They are to be sold for NT$399 each from 11am today to 23:59pm on Thursday next week through the online retailer Momo.com, EasyCard said.

Purchases must be made with an EasyCard and are limited to two per person, it added.

Additional reporting by Tsai Ssu-pei