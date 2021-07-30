Vaccination opened to more foreigners

OUTSIDE NHI COVERAGE: Vaccination plan would depend on demand from foreigners without NHI numbers, as some of them might have received jabs abroad, the CECC said

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Foreigner residents who are not enrolled in the National Health Insurance (NHI) system are able to register for COVID-19 vaccination, effective immediately, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

The first step of the registration process on the government’s 1922.gov.tw Web site, on which applicants state their intention to get vaccinated, formerly required them to register with their NHI number, as well as their national ID number or resident card number.

Foreigners with residence in Taiwan who have no NHI coverage can now register, the center said.

To register, they can enter their passport number, together with their resident card number or visitor visa number, it said.

Residents from China, Hong Kong or Macau can provide the number on their entry/exit permit, together with their resident card number, the center said.

Taiwanese without household registration can also use their

entry/exit permit number and their ID number, it said.

The center is looking to find out how many foreign residents without NHI coverage wish to receive the vaccine in Taiwan, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, told the center’s daily news conference in Taipei.

Some of them might already have been vaccinated abroad, Chen said, adding that it is therefore difficult to estimate the number of those interested in getting inoculated in Taiwan.

Including them helps the CECC plan the further rollout of doses, he said.

Asked about when they would be able to schedule their vaccination, Chen said that the CECC hopes to first collect information on that group and make plans accordingly.

Asked whether the government plans to introduce so-called “vaccine passports,” Chen said that more discussion would be needed on whether different disease prevention rules should apply to vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Additional reporting by CNA