Foreigner residents who are not enrolled in the National Health Insurance (NHI) system are able to register for COVID-19 vaccination, effective immediately, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
The first step of the registration process on the government’s 1922.gov.tw Web site, on which applicants state their intention to get vaccinated, formerly required them to register with their NHI number, as well as their national ID number or resident card number.
Foreigners with residence in Taiwan who have no NHI coverage can now register, the center said.
To register, they can enter their passport number, together with their resident card number or visitor visa number, it said.
Residents from China, Hong Kong or Macau can provide the number on their entry/exit permit, together with their resident card number, the center said.
Taiwanese without household registration can also use their
entry/exit permit number and their ID number, it said.
The center is looking to find out how many foreign residents without NHI coverage wish to receive the vaccine in Taiwan, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, told the center’s daily news conference in Taipei.
Some of them might already have been vaccinated abroad, Chen said, adding that it is therefore difficult to estimate the number of those interested in getting inoculated in Taiwan.
Including them helps the CECC plan the further rollout of doses, he said.
Asked about when they would be able to schedule their vaccination, Chen said that the CECC hopes to first collect information on that group and make plans accordingly.
Asked whether the government plans to introduce so-called “vaccine passports,” Chen said that more discussion would be needed on whether different disease prevention rules should apply to vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
Additional reporting by CNA
‘FAILED TACTICS’: A lawmaker said Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong and Taiwan’s success at boosting its ties internationally have boosted identification as Taiwanese Self-identification as “Taiwanese and Chinese,” or solely as “Chinese,” has dropped to record lows, while 63.3 percent of the public regard themselves as Taiwanese, a survey released on Tuesday by National Chengchi University’s Election Study Center showed. Respondents identifying as Taiwanese and Chinese dropped to 31.4 percent, while those identifying solely as Chinese fell to 2.7 percent, the survey showed. The results reflect changes in attitudes since 1994 among Taiwanese toward independence and unification with China, as well as self-identification trends since 1992, commenters said. Support for independence was 25.8 percent, while about 5 percent of respondents said that they want the nation
‘NOT IMPOSSIBLE’: Acceptance to the UN would end the nation’s troubles, but it would be impossible to achieve without US backing, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said The US might recognize Taiwan if war breaks out in the Taiwan Strait, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday while discussing politics with former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁). Speaking on Chen’s program on Smile Radio, You reminisced about his agrarian childhood, studies, the founding of the Democratic Progressive Party in 1986 and his eight years as Yilan County commissioner. Chen’s appointment of You as premier in February 2002 marked several firsts, as he was Taiwan’s youngest premier, as well as the first from a farming background and first democratically elected county leader to hold the office. Asked to share his views on
ONLY EXCEPTIONS: The mayors of the two largest cities voiced concerns over hidden cases, while all other local governments are to follow eased CECC guidelines All local governments, with the exception of Taipei and New Taipei City, are to allow dine-in services at restaurants after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday announced that it would on Tuesday lower a nationwide COVID-19 alert to level 2. The center on July 8 allowed the resumption of dining at restaurants nationwide — despite keeping the alert level at 3. At the time, this prompted all cities and counties, except Penghu Country, to keep local dine-in bans in place. Following Friday’s CECC announcement that COVID-19 prevention measures would be further relaxed, the Taipei and New Taipei City governments
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday rejected the claim Beijing has been making about Taiwan’s status, while thanking US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman for raising concerns about Taiwan during her meeting with Chinese officials. Sherman met with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on a visit to Tianjin on Sunday and Monday, with Wang urging Washington not to infringe on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Taiwan is part of China, a fundamental fact that would never change, and China has the right to take any action needed to restrain Taiwanese independence, Wang said, urging Washington to abide