Taiwan has signed a contract with the US to purchase airborne reconnaissance systems to be deployed in Hualien, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday.
The contract was signed between Taiwan’s Defense Mission in the US and the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), the ministry said in a statement.
However, it did not give any details of the arms, saying only that they are the “latest generation airborne reconnaissance pods.”
The NT$9.63 billion (US$343.87 million) contract with the US took effect on July 8 and the systems would be deployed in Hualien County by March 15, 2029, the ministry said.
A military source with knowledge of the deal said that the deal comprises six MS-110 Recce Pods for F-16 jets that the US in October last year agreed to supply to Taiwan.
The deal is also likely to include 11 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and 135 Standoff Land Attack Missile-Expanded Response systems, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said when it announced the then-potential arms sale in October last year.
Meanwhile, Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲), a senior analyst at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said that the MS-110 pods are more advanced than the widely deployed DB-110 dual-band airborne reconnaissance systems for long-range imagery.
The new system allows rapid exploitation of multispectral imagery via high-speed, near-real-time data links, and can greatly increase the military’s capabilities in terms of intelligence gathering, Su said.
The sensors are compatible with advanced fighters such as F-16s, F-15s, F/A-18s and the French Rafale multirole combat jet, as well as uncrewed aerial vehicles such as the MQ-9, he said.
In other news, the navy on Tuesday took delivery of its second Tuo Chiang-class stealth multi-mission corvette, the Ta Chiang (PGG-619), as part of an ongoing effort to beef up the capability of Taiwan’s military to deter external threats.
Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told a ceremony that the name was chosen by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and inspired by the Tawa River, which runs through the ancestral hunting grounds of the Paiwan people in Taitung County, the Military News Agency reported.
The president hopes that all of the men and women in uniform on the Ta Chiang emulate the bravery of the Paiwan people, the report quoted Chiu as saying.
By naming naval vessels after places in Taiwan, the president wishes to remind everyone in Taiwan of their duty to protect the country’s maritime domain, Chiu said.
The Ta Chiang is an upgraded version of its prototype, the Tuo Chiang, with improved stability and stealth capabilities, the Navy Command said, adding that it is Taiwan’s first small warship that has area air defense capabilities, making it effective in asymmetric warfare.
The Ta Chiang, which has a maximum speed of 30 knots (55.6kph), displacement of 685 tonnes and an operational range of 1,800 nautical miles (3,334km), was launched in Yilan County in December last year.
It has been dubbed by Taiwanese military experts an “aircraft-carrier killer,” as its arsenal includes Hsiung Feng II and III anti-ship missiles, a 76mm cannon and Sea Sword II medium-range missiles.
The navy has said that it is seeking another five Tuo Chiang-class corvettes before 2023.
‘FAILED TACTICS’: A lawmaker said Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong and Taiwan’s success at boosting its ties internationally have boosted identification as Taiwanese Self-identification as “Taiwanese and Chinese,” or solely as “Chinese,” has dropped to record lows, while 63.3 percent of the public regard themselves as Taiwanese, a survey released on Tuesday by National Chengchi University’s Election Study Center showed. Respondents identifying as Taiwanese and Chinese dropped to 31.4 percent, while those identifying solely as Chinese fell to 2.7 percent, the survey showed. The results reflect changes in attitudes since 1994 among Taiwanese toward independence and unification with China, as well as self-identification trends since 1992, commenters said. Support for independence was 25.8 percent, while about 5 percent of respondents said that they want the nation
‘NOT IMPOSSIBLE’: Acceptance to the UN would end the nation’s troubles, but it would be impossible to achieve without US backing, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said The US might recognize Taiwan if war breaks out in the Taiwan Strait, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday while discussing politics with former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁). Speaking on Chen’s program on Smile Radio, You reminisced about his agrarian childhood, studies, the founding of the Democratic Progressive Party in 1986 and his eight years as Yilan County commissioner. Chen’s appointment of You as premier in February 2002 marked several firsts, as he was Taiwan’s youngest premier, as well as the first from a farming background and first democratically elected county leader to hold the office. Asked to share his views on
ONLY EXCEPTIONS: The mayors of the two largest cities voiced concerns over hidden cases, while all other local governments are to follow eased CECC guidelines All local governments, with the exception of Taipei and New Taipei City, are to allow dine-in services at restaurants after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday announced that it would on Tuesday lower a nationwide COVID-19 alert to level 2. The center on July 8 allowed the resumption of dining at restaurants nationwide — despite keeping the alert level at 3. At the time, this prompted all cities and counties, except Penghu Country, to keep local dine-in bans in place. Following Friday’s CECC announcement that COVID-19 prevention measures would be further relaxed, the Taipei and New Taipei City governments
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday rejected the claim Beijing has been making about Taiwan’s status, while thanking US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman for raising concerns about Taiwan during her meeting with Chinese officials. Sherman met with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on a visit to Tianjin on Sunday and Monday, with Wang urging Washington not to infringe on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Taiwan is part of China, a fundamental fact that would never change, and China has the right to take any action needed to restrain Taiwanese independence, Wang said, urging Washington to abide