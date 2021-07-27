The government should establish a treatment center for victims of the White Terror era and their families, the Transitional Justice Commission said, citing a study on psychological suffering.
The commission tasked the Taiwan Association of Clinical Psychology with studying the psychological suffering and treatment needs of White Terror victims and their family members.
The study used phenomenological psychology to analyze the subjective experiences of 24 victims and their families through interviews, the commission said, adding that the subjects of the study were categorized into those who were imprisoned and those whose family members were imprisoned.
Photo: CNA
“Many victims developed habits in prison that they retained when they were released. For example, some would sit on the floor to eat, and could not adapt to sitting at a table,” it said. “After meals, some would just walk around in circles like they had done while in prison.”
While speaking to interviewers about the torture of others that they had heard or witnessed while in prison, some victims would intermittently stop speaking or speak in broken sentences, it said.
“One man said he was forced to masturbate repeatedly in front of the guards and to use his semen to put out the flame of a candle,” the report said. “He said he was unable to forget the feeling of humiliation it caused him.”
Another was reported to have become mentally unstable and lived his final years in a psychiatric hospital after having seen so many fellow inmates tortured and shot, it said.
Conventional torture techniques were also reported to have been commonly used on political prisoners, including waterboarding, the removal of fingernails, sleep deprivation and electric shocks, it said.
“Many victims continue to experience nightmares... One man told us he has the same recurring dream of when special agents showed up to arrest him,” the report said.
“Many of these people had strokes or other conditions in their old age that affected their memories, but they still vividly remembered their arrest and torture,” it added.
The government has a responsibility to provide former political prisoners with long-term care and treatment, the report said, adding that doing so would demonstrate to other countries Taiwan’s resolve in enacting transitional justice.
“If Taiwan can establish an effective interdisciplinary treatment facility to help these political victims and their families, it could share that experience with other countries and be a model for transitional justice efforts elsewhere,” it said.
‘FAILED TACTICS’: A lawmaker said Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong and Taiwan’s success at boosting its ties internationally have boosted identification as Taiwanese Self-identification as “Taiwanese and Chinese,” or solely as “Chinese,” has dropped to record lows, while 63.3 percent of the public regard themselves as Taiwanese, a survey released on Tuesday by National Chengchi University’s Election Study Center showed. Respondents identifying as Taiwanese and Chinese dropped to 31.4 percent, while those identifying solely as Chinese fell to 2.7 percent, the survey showed. The results reflect changes in attitudes since 1994 among Taiwanese toward independence and unification with China, as well as self-identification trends since 1992, commenters said. Support for independence was 25.8 percent, while about 5 percent of respondents said that they want the nation
ONLY EXCEPTIONS: The mayors of the two largest cities voiced concerns over hidden cases, while all other local governments are to follow eased CECC guidelines All local governments, with the exception of Taipei and New Taipei City, are to allow dine-in services at restaurants after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday announced that it would on Tuesday lower a nationwide COVID-19 alert to level 2. The center on July 8 allowed the resumption of dining at restaurants nationwide — despite keeping the alert level at 3. At the time, this prompted all cities and counties, except Penghu Country, to keep local dine-in bans in place. Following Friday’s CECC announcement that COVID-19 prevention measures would be further relaxed, the Taipei and New Taipei City governments
‘NOT IMPOSSIBLE’: Acceptance to the UN would end the nation’s troubles, but it would be impossible to achieve without US backing, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said The US might recognize Taiwan if war breaks out in the Taiwan Strait, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday while discussing politics with former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁). Speaking on Chen’s program on Smile Radio, You reminisced about his agrarian childhood, studies, the founding of the Democratic Progressive Party in 1986 and his eight years as Yilan County commissioner. Chen’s appointment of You as premier in February 2002 marked several firsts, as he was Taiwan’s youngest premier, as well as the first from a farming background and first democratically elected county leader to hold the office. Asked to share his views on
‘STILL UNDER CONTROL’: The center also reported the first fatality involving the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, a woman in her 70s who died on Wednesday The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 30 domestic COVID-19 cases, three imported cases and four deaths. Of the local cases, 15 were men and 15 were women, with the onset of symptoms reported between Saturday and Wednesday, the center said. Taipei and New Taipei City recorded 11 cases each, Taoyuan had seven cases and Hsinchu City had one, it said. Twenty-four of the local cases had known sources of infection, five had unclear links with confirmed cases and one was under investigation, it said. Despite the relatively high number of cases yesterday, the COVID-19 situation “is still under control,” Minister of Health