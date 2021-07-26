Doctor urges awareness of Parkinson’s disease

ONSET AGE ABOUT 60: As signs of the condition are difficult to discern, many people only get the diagnosis six months to a year after the first symtoms appeared

By Tsai Shu-yuan and Jason Pan / Staff reporters





Physical exercise and enough sleep help older people prevent Parkinson’s disease and other conditions leading to diminished brain functioning, medical experts have said.

Wu Yu-hsuan (吳宇軒), a neurologist at Taichung Hospital, said that one of his patients, a 63-year-old man surnamed Wang (王), had hand tremors and reported that his movements were becoming slower.

Wang’s family thought that it was a common condition for people his age, Wu said.

Taichung Hospital neurologist Wu Yu-hsuan on July 2 demonstrates a finger exercises for people at risk of Parkinson’s disease. Photo: Tsai Shu-yuan, Taipei Times

However, when Wang became prone to falling, family members took him to the hospital and tests confirmed that he has Parkinson’s disease, Wu said, adding that Wang’s condition has since improved, thanks to medication prescribed at the hospital.

He is no longer prone to falling, Wu said.

Parkinson’s disease is caused by a degeneration of dopaminergic neurons in the midbrain’s substantia nigra, he said. Symptoms are a gradual loss of control over the body’s motor functions, with a typical onset at the age of 60.

As the disease progresses over time, it is often mistaken for a natural process due to aging, Wu said.

Its symptoms are difficult to discern, leading to many patients receiving a diagnosis six months to a year after symptoms first appear, he added.

Early signs of Parkinson’s disease are involuntary trembling of one hand or foot, parts of the body stiffening, or diminished speed of movement, Wu said.

If the disease progresses, a person with Parkinson’s might have trouble sitting or standing, Wu said, adding that shuffling while walking, dragging one’s feet and freezing while in motion are also typical signs that the condition is progressing.

They might eventually need a wheelchair or become bedridden, Wu said, adding that people tending for a family member with the condition often have to rely on professional help from a caregiver.

Lesser known symptoms are an abnormal sense of smell, constipation, involuntary shouting, disrupted sleeping patterns, making unusual sounds while sleeping, and erratic hand and foot movements, Wu said.

People with advanced Parkinson’s might experience orthostatic hypotension, memory loss, depression, difficulty swallowing when eating and other symptoms, he said, adding that these symptoms could lead to pneumonia and respiratory failure.

To reduce the risk of developing the disease, people should exercise regularly, eat healthily and avoid unhealthy habits, Wu said, adding that this would help the body reduce the level of free radicals in the brain, which contribute to the development of Parkinson’s.

For example, people should do stretching exercises with their fingers that include rapid movement, Wu said.

If people observe that they become slower, cannot fully stretch their fingers or have trouble opening two fingers pressed together, they should see a neurologist for a checkup, Wu said, adding that early prognosis is crucial for successful treatment.