Three family members of a movie theater employee at Taipei’s Q Square Mall have tested positive for COVID-19, after the worker was on Monday confirmed to have the virus, the Taipei City Government said on Friday.
The worker’s parents and sister tested positive on Tuesday and are isolating, it said, adding that the source of the worker’s infection is under investigation.
While likely being infectious, the three newly confirmed cases visited several venues across Taiwan, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said, adding that people who visited those places at the same time and have since developed COVID-19 symptoms should get tested.
The worker’s mother on Monday last week traveled on Taipei’s MRT metropolitan railway system from the city’s Shilin District (士林) to New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重), leaving from MRT Shilin Station at 7:30am and returning from MRT Cailiao Station at 10:52am, Huang said.
On the same day, she visited Bank of Taiwan’s Jiantan branch at 1:45pm, and again took the metro from MRT Jiantan Station at 2:30pm to MRT Cailiao Station, before returning from Cailiao Station at 2:30pm, Huang said.
On Tuesday last week, she visited the same bank between 1:37pm to 2:10pm, Huang added.
She also visited Pxmart’s Zhongzheng branch twice, on Friday last week from 3:27pm to 4pm and on Sunday last week from 1:43pm to 2:10pm, Huang said.
The employee’s sister, who works at Gouter bakery in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山), worked daily shifts from July 8 until Monday last week, from 10am to 8pm, Huang said, adding that she worked the same shifts from Wednesday to Friday last week.
The worker’s father on Friday last week took the high-speed rail from Tainan to Taipei from 8:28pm to 9:54pm, and returned to Tainan on Monday at 6:30am, Huang said.
The Taipei Department of Health said that 69 of the worker’s colleagues at the Vieshow Cinemas branch have been tested for COVID-19, and 65 test results came back negative, while four results are pending.
Following the report of the worker’s infection, the movie theater remained closed from Tuesday to Friday for disinfection.
The shopping mall remained closed on Tuesday.
