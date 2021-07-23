A bipartisan group of 13 US senators has introduced a resolution calling for the establishment of a partnership program between the US National Guard and Taiwan’s defense forces “for fast deployment during a crisis.”
US senators Rick Scott, Tammy Duckworth and John Cornyn were among the lawmakers who introduced the legislation, titled the Taiwan partnership act, in the US Senate on Tuesday.
Identical legislation was filed in the US House of Representatives.
The resolution urges the creation of a partnership between the US National Guard and Taiwan’s defense forces to “ensure a well-integrated defense force capable of fast deployment during a crisis,” Scott said in a statement.
The non-binding measure calls for increasing exchanges between defense officials and military personnel of the two nations, with the goal of enhancing Taiwan’s reserve forces and improving interoperability among its military branches.
Taiwan faces a growing level of “aggression” from Beijing, making it imperative for the US to make clear that it stands with Taiwan in defense of its democracy, Scott added.
“This legislation carries an important message to [Chinese Communist Party] General Secretary Xi [Jinping, 習近平] that we will not tolerate his threats against Taiwan’s autonomy,” he said.
Duckworth, a National Guard veteran who visited Taipei last month, said that the bill would evaluate ways to enhance cooperation with Taiwan, which she called “an important strategic partner for the US in the Indo-Pacific region.”
The National Guard is “ideally suited” to partner with Taiwan in areas such as emergency response, cyberdefense, education, cultural exchanges and advisory programs, she said.
In Taipei, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) yesterday thanked the US Congress members for their continued support of Taiwan.
The ministry would watch the bill’s development, and maintain close contact with its friends in the US Congress and administration in a bid to continue to deepen their bilateral partnership, Ou said.
Meanwhile, senior diplomats from the US, Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo on Wednesday to discuss issues ranging from North Korea and COVID-19 responses to the situation in the Taiwan Strait.
US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said that Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman held talks with her counterparts, Japanese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori and South Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choi Jong-kun.
Regarding Taiwan, they affirmed the need to maintain regional peace, unimpeded commerce and adherence to international law, “including freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and beyond,” Price said.
The discussion also emphasized the “importance of preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” he added.
Sherman, the No. 2 US diplomat, is on the first leg of a one-week trip to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia.
FORCED TITLE: Most of the nation’s Olympians identify as Taiwanese, and a majority of them do not hail from Taipei, adding another layer of absurdity to the misnomer The sports world is to focus on the Tokyo Olympic Games starting on Friday, and once again Taiwanese will not have a “Team Taiwan” to cheer for, but will be stuck with the deceitful, contrived name of “Chinese Taipei.” It is a dishonest name, imposed by international politics under pressure from China and the International Olympic Committee, acquiesced to by the former lackeys on Taiwan’s Olympic committee. For a majority of Taiwanese, it is more fitting and simpler to shout “Go Taiwan!” (台灣加油). More people are saying that “Chinese Taipei” is a gross distortion and fraudulent representation for Taiwan’s star athletes in
Residents in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) are calling on the county government to eradicate giant snakehead fish from Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) while they are still juveniles, as their population is set to explode this year. The giant snakehead, or Channa micropeltes, is a carnivorous fish that can grow longer than 1.3m and weigh up to 24kg. It is the most aggressive in the snakehead family, often swarming to prey on other fish, crustaceans, amphibians, small reptiles and even small birds and mammals. Their numbers have grown rapidly since being introduced to Sun Moon Lake, threatening many indigenous species of fish and
MAKE PREPARATIONS: Former Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu said In-Fa is headed toward waters north of Taiwan, but some uncertainty remains A tropical depression east of the Philippines was early yesterday upgraded to a tropical storm, and could pass directly over Taiwan this week, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. As of 8am yesterday, Tropical Storm In-Fa was centered 1,100km east of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻) and heading northwest at 7kph, the bureau said. The depression had maximum sustained winds of 65kph, with gusts of up to 90kph, it added. The storm’s outer bands could bring rain to northern and northeastern Taiwan from tomorrow to Thursday, before hitting the rest of Taiwan on Friday and Saturday. Former CWB Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that
TRAVEL RISK: One imported COVID-19 case had traveled to the US with the sole aim of receiving two Pfizer-BioNTech doses, but tested positive after returning to Taiwan The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced that people in the top three priority groups for COVID-19 vaccination, who received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine between June 9 and July 9, could start booking appointments to receive a second dose 28 days after the first. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, on Monday last week announced that only people in the first priority group — healthcare professionals and hospital workers — airline crew members and pregnant women would be allowed to receive the second dose of the Moderna vaccine 28 days after