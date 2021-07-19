The government should release information about its vaccine procurement budget, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday.
In a video recording, Chiang accused the government of attempting to avoid oversight, saying that in principle the information should be made available to the public.
The National Audit Office has said that the government’s budget for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines is not classified, he added.
Citing the Freedom of Government Information Act (政府資訊公開法), Chiang said if information is in the public interest it should be made available, and the government cannot refuse to provide information on the grounds that it has signed a confidentiality agreement.
Taiwan has signed contracts to purchase about 20 million vaccine doses from abroad, including 5.05 million doses from Moderna, 10 million doses from AstraZeneca and 4.76 million unspecified brands through the COVAX global distribution program. The government has also signed contracts to buy 10 million doses of vaccines produced by two domestic firms.
Chiang, who is a member of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, said that many budgets related to the nation’s defense and diplomatic efforts are classified, and the committee holds confidential meetings to review them.
“Classified information may even be provided to lawmakers for oversight, not to mention that the vaccine budget is not a classified budget,” he said.
Citing President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) remarks last year that the more transparent information is, the more effective COVID-19 prevention would be, Chiang said the Ministry of Health and Welfare should disclose how the vaccine procurement budget was spent, including which brands and how many doses of COVID-19 vaccines were purchased, the amount that was spent and when the vaccines can be expected to arrive.
Separately yesterday, KMT Legislator Lin Yi-hua (林奕華) said that Tsai should consider appointing special representatives for vaccine procurement.
She wrote on Facebook that if the government could not purchase COVID-19 vaccines from overseas suppliers, it should allow private companies to do so on its behalf.
Private companies have proven their ability to overcome the resistance the government speaks of, but the nation should not rely on donations from private companies for “all vaccine procurements,” she wrote.
She urged Tsai to follow the “APEC model” and appoint Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀), who is Taiwan’s APEC representative, and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) as special representatives for the procurement of vaccines.
TSMC and Hon Hai have each pledged to donate 5 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses to the government.
Since domestically developed COVID-19 vaccines have not yet received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the government should first purchase adequate supplies of international vaccines, Lin added.
Multiple tropical systems could form in the northwest Pacific Ocean in the next two weeks as a result of a large low-pressure system, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. Spanning from the South China Sea to the Pacific Ocean, the low-pressure system became the dominant meteorological force after a Pacific high-pressure system weakened and receded eastward on Wednesday, the bureau said. “In the next two weeks, Taiwan would be under the influence of the low-pressure system, which could cause multiple tropical systems to form,” bureau forecaster Hsieh Pei-yun (謝佩芸) said. “Regardless of whether these systems affect Taiwan directly, the low-pressure system would
Germany has been trying to maintain a balance between its ties with Taiwan and its economic links to China, outgoing German Institute Taipei Director-General Thomas Prinz has said. Speaking in an interview with the Central News Agency, Prinz said that Germany has good relations with Taiwan based on their shared values of freedom and democracy. The countries also enjoy strong bilateral trade, which totals about 18 billion euros (US$21.37 billion) annually, he said. There are potential opportunities for cooperation between Germany and Taiwan in the fields of renewable energy, 5G technologies, semiconductors, biotechnology and education, Prinz said. However, Germany also has strong economic ties
LIMITED SUPPLY: With many people opting for Moderna, the center said it is reserving most available doses for those who have received a first jab of the US vaccine The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that 242,353 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Tuesday, the highest daily record since vaccinations started in March. CECC data showed that 7,514 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 234,839 doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered across the nation that day. After going through a learning curve, local governments have become more experienced in planning and arranging large-scale vaccinations, allowing the daily number of doses to hit a record high, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The nation’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 17.02 percent, while
Significant changes in Japan’s annual defense white paper, including for the first time a declaration of support for stability in the Taiwan Strait and separate treatment of Taiwan, show Tokyo’s growing affinity and respect for the nation. The annual report approved by the Japanese Cabinet yesterday mentions China’s “intensified military activities around Taiwan,” including the incursion of Chinese aircraft in the nation’s southwestern airspace amid a growing military imbalance. It also discusses the clarity of US support for Taiwan through warship transits and arms sales. “Stabilizing the situation surrounding Taiwan is important for Japan’s security and the stability of the international community,” the