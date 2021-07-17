COVID-19: Vaccines do not cause magnetization, doctor says

By Yang Yuan-ting and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A National Taiwan University Hospital doctor wants people to stop spreading rumors that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine makes recipients magnetic.

Human skin can cause some objects, such as a spoon, to cling to the body, but such an effect is not magnetism caused by receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, National Taiwan University Hospital Department of Dermatology doctor Chu Chia-yu (朱家瑜) wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

The effect is caused by the secretion of lipids from the skin and can easily be mitigated by rubbing the area with talcum powder, he said.

Citing a report in this month’s Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, Chu said that the most common skin symptoms experienced by people who have received the Moderna vaccine were large local reactions commonly called “COVID arm.”

Common symptoms of “COVID arm” include swelling, pain or itchiness at the site of injection, as well as hives or systemic allergies, he said.

Chu urged the public not to worry, as “COVID arm” had only occurred in 0.8 percent of recipients during the clinical trial phase of the vaccine, and the symptom’s occurrence had noticeably dropped by the time a second shot was administered.

The symptoms are usually caused by a reaction to the excipient polyethylene glycol in the Moderna vaccine, Chu said, adding that they could disappear in three to four days, or could last up to 25 days.

Less than half of people who received the Moderna vaccine developed such symptoms, he said.

Applying ice to the area could relieve the symptoms, he said, adding that doctors could also prescribe an antihistamine to help alleviate discomfort, or apply steroid cream or ointments on the area.

No direct relationship has been established between those with a medical history of hives or other skin allergies experiencing an outbreak after receiving the vaccine, he said.