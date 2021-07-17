A National Taiwan University Hospital doctor wants people to stop spreading rumors that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine makes recipients magnetic.
Human skin can cause some objects, such as a spoon, to cling to the body, but such an effect is not magnetism caused by receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, National Taiwan University Hospital Department of Dermatology doctor Chu Chia-yu (朱家瑜) wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.
The effect is caused by the secretion of lipids from the skin and can easily be mitigated by rubbing the area with talcum powder, he said.
Citing a report in this month’s Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, Chu said that the most common skin symptoms experienced by people who have received the Moderna vaccine were large local reactions commonly called “COVID arm.”
Common symptoms of “COVID arm” include swelling, pain or itchiness at the site of injection, as well as hives or systemic allergies, he said.
Chu urged the public not to worry, as “COVID arm” had only occurred in 0.8 percent of recipients during the clinical trial phase of the vaccine, and the symptom’s occurrence had noticeably dropped by the time a second shot was administered.
The symptoms are usually caused by a reaction to the excipient polyethylene glycol in the Moderna vaccine, Chu said, adding that they could disappear in three to four days, or could last up to 25 days.
Less than half of people who received the Moderna vaccine developed such symptoms, he said.
Applying ice to the area could relieve the symptoms, he said, adding that doctors could also prescribe an antihistamine to help alleviate discomfort, or apply steroid cream or ointments on the area.
No direct relationship has been established between those with a medical history of hives or other skin allergies experiencing an outbreak after receiving the vaccine, he said.
Multiple tropical systems could form in the northwest Pacific Ocean in the next two weeks as a result of a large low-pressure system, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. Spanning from the South China Sea to the Pacific Ocean, the low-pressure system became the dominant meteorological force after a Pacific high-pressure system weakened and receded eastward on Wednesday, the bureau said. “In the next two weeks, Taiwan would be under the influence of the low-pressure system, which could cause multiple tropical systems to form,” bureau forecaster Hsieh Pei-yun (謝佩芸) said. “Regardless of whether these systems affect Taiwan directly, the low-pressure system would
Germany has been trying to maintain a balance between its ties with Taiwan and its economic links to China, outgoing German Institute Taipei Director-General Thomas Prinz has said. Speaking in an interview with the Central News Agency, Prinz said that Germany has good relations with Taiwan based on their shared values of freedom and democracy. The countries also enjoy strong bilateral trade, which totals about 18 billion euros (US$21.37 billion) annually, he said. There are potential opportunities for cooperation between Germany and Taiwan in the fields of renewable energy, 5G technologies, semiconductors, biotechnology and education, Prinz said. However, Germany also has strong economic ties
LIMITED SUPPLY: With many people opting for Moderna, the center said it is reserving most available doses for those who have received a first jab of the US vaccine The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that 242,353 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Tuesday, the highest daily record since vaccinations started in March. CECC data showed that 7,514 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 234,839 doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered across the nation that day. After going through a learning curve, local governments have become more experienced in planning and arranging large-scale vaccinations, allowing the daily number of doses to hit a record high, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The nation’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 17.02 percent, while
Significant changes in Japan’s annual defense white paper, including for the first time a declaration of support for stability in the Taiwan Strait and separate treatment of Taiwan, show Tokyo’s growing affinity and respect for the nation. The annual report approved by the Japanese Cabinet yesterday mentions China’s “intensified military activities around Taiwan,” including the incursion of Chinese aircraft in the nation’s southwestern airspace amid a growing military imbalance. It also discusses the clarity of US support for Taiwan through warship transits and arms sales. “Stabilizing the situation surrounding Taiwan is important for Japan’s security and the stability of the international community,” the