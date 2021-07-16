COVID-19 vaccination data show low inoculation rates in cities and counties governed by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislative caucus said yesterday.
The government’s inoculation efforts are a race to end the COVID-19 outbreak, with all local governments doing their best to vaccinate their residents, DPP caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) told an online news conference.
Among the six special municipalities, Taoyuan led in inoculations of people aged 65 or older at 67.39 percent, followed by Kaohsiung with 57.78 percent, Tainan with 57.31 percent, New Taipei City with 55.49 percent, Taipei with 55.03 percent and Taichung with 54.88 percent, Lo said, citing data as of 10am on Wednesday.
Photo: Liao Huei-tung, Taipei Times
Among cities and counties, the top five were Hsinchu City with 72.15 percent, Pingtung County with 70.99 percent, Changhua County with 63.2 percent, Keelung with 59.08 percent and Chiayi City with 58.1 percent, he said.
The bottom five were Taitung County at 52.43 percent, Yilan County at 51.72 percent, Hsinchu County at 46.61 percent, Hualien County at 46.52 percent and Nantou County at 39.79 percent, he added.
Meanwhile, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said the KMT and the Hualien, Nantou, Taitung and Yunlin county governments are looking to collaborate with a pharmaceutical company to obtain an additional 5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The move follows a model used by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the Hon Hai Precision Industry Co-related Yonglin Foundation and the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation.
The three have obtained Executive Yuan approval to procure 5 million doses each of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The Executive Yuan on Wednesday said it would not accept additional vaccine procurement applications at this time.
No country would authorize local governments to purchase vaccines, as this would affect the national epidemic prevention policy and the principle of equality, Lo said yesterday.
How the counties intend to fund their efforts to purchase vaccines and whether the vaccines would go to the central government for general distribution or the counties directly are questions that must be answered, he said.
The local vaccine procurement endeavor comes as the KMT chairperson election looms, the DPP said.
DPP caucus director-general Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳) said that she hoped to see local governments step up the pace of inoculation without sacrificing the quality of medical care, adding that the KMT’s attempt to tie its party chairperson election with the vaccine issue was not a good sign.
The KMT had scheduled its next chairperson election on Saturday next week, but postponed it due to the outbreak, with a new date yet to be announced.
Germany has been trying to maintain a balance between its ties with Taiwan and its economic links to China, outgoing German Institute Taipei Director-General Thomas Prinz has said. Speaking in an interview with the Central News Agency, Prinz said that Germany has good relations with Taiwan based on their shared values of freedom and democracy. The countries also enjoy strong bilateral trade, which totals about 18 billion euros (US$21.37 billion) annually, he said. There are potential opportunities for cooperation between Germany and Taiwan in the fields of renewable energy, 5G technologies, semiconductors, biotechnology and education, Prinz said. However, Germany also has strong economic ties
‘PIONEERING SEEDS’: Taiwanese students at a school in China’s Fujian Province must swear an oath to the CCP and study Xi’s teachings, an NCKU professor said Beijing is training Taiwanese at Minnan Normal University to assist its “united front” efforts in Taiwan, a China researcher said on Tuesday. The school in Zhangzhou, in China’s Fujian Province, had already trained nearly 300 Taiwanese as of last month, National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) professor Hung Ching-fu (洪敬富) said. Taiwanese graduating from the program would be expected to return to Taiwan as “pioneering seeds of China’s united front” efforts, he said, adding that the government should be on guard. From September last year to last month, China held six semesters of the training program, he said, adding that it ramped up enrollment
LIMITED SUPPLY: With many people opting for Moderna, the center said it is reserving most available doses for those who have received a first jab of the US vaccine The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that 242,353 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Tuesday, the highest daily record since vaccinations started in March. CECC data showed that 7,514 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 234,839 doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered across the nation that day. After going through a learning curve, local governments have become more experienced in planning and arranging large-scale vaccinations, allowing the daily number of doses to hit a record high, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The nation’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 17.02 percent, while
RIGHT TO EDUCATION: After-school education facilities have fixed clients and can implement disease prevention measures, an industry association representative said Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Lai Hsiang-ling (賴香伶) yesterday urged the government to relax COVID-19 restrictions for the supplementary education and after-school care sectors, and to vaccinate workers in those industries before schools reopen in September. Starting today, the Central Epidemic Command Center is to ease some COVID-19 restrictions on a conditional basis, although the nation remains under a level 3 COVID-19 alert through July 26. At an online news conference, Lai said many supplementary education facilities are asking why gyms and movie theaters are being allowed to reopen, while they were not included in plans to ease restrictions. Lo Ching-wei (羅靖為), a