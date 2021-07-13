Contractors building Terminal 3 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport should make sure that foreign workers they hire for the project receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in their home countries before arriving in Taiwan, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said last week.
A team formed by South Korea’s Samsung C&T Corp and Taiwan’s RSEA Engineering Corp won the tender for the project.
For the construction, which began last month, the companies applied to hire about 2,200 workers from the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia, with the first group of 400 to 500 workers scheduled to arrive by the end of this year.
As a COVID-19 cluster infection was detected at a foreign workers’ dormitory at King Yuan Electronics in Hsinchu last month, the ministry last week held a meeting with Samsung and RSEA to address issues that might arise from the management of foreign workers in the project.
“COVID-19 outbreaks among foreign construction workers would cause severe delays to the nation’s major infrastructure project, which in turn would expose the contractors to greater business risks,” Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Chi Wen-chung (祁文中) said.
“We have advised the construction team to have all of its foreign workers inoculated with vaccines recognized by the international community. If they [foreign workers] have trouble getting two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, they should at least get the first dose,” Chi said.
Construction teams should adopt high disease-prevention standards to prevent an outbreak at worker dormitories, Chi said, adding that the ministry would meet with the Central Epidemic Command Center to discuss health guidelines that should be used to regulate foreign workers.
Taiwan International Airport Corp said that it is reviewing construction plans submitted by the contractors and it is building dormitories for foreign workers, adding that on-site construction of the terminal would start before the end of this year or at the beginning of next year.
RAPID VERSUS PCR: A study showed that rapid antigen tests are more useful than PCR tests if the purpose is to screen for people who pose a higher risk of infection The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is more infectious than others, but is also more detectable, National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) experts said yesterday, affirming a policy of three tests for everyone who arrives in Taiwan. The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, has spread to at least 96 countries, while the number of young people it has infected is four to five times more than the Alpha variant, Department of Laboratory Medicine deputy director Chang Sui-yuan (張淑媛) told an online news conference hosted by NTUH vice superintendent Kao Jia-horng (高嘉宏). Clinical observations show that the Delta variant causes more severe infections
Scientific data suggest that a gradual lifting of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert can be considered, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. The nation has been under the level 3 alert since May 19. With the nation’s daily number of local infections dropping, a case can be made for downgrading the level 3 alert, Chen told an online news conference on YouTube with other faculty members. Despite the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 variants across the globe, increased vaccination rates have curbed the number of new infections and deaths, as observed in Europe and the Americas,
‘PIONEERING SEEDS’: Taiwanese students at a school in China’s Fujian Province must swear an oath to the CCP and study Xi’s teachings, an NCKU professor said Beijing is training Taiwanese at Minnan Normal University to assist its “united front” efforts in Taiwan, a China researcher said on Tuesday. The school in Zhangzhou, in China’s Fujian Province, had already trained nearly 300 Taiwanese as of last month, National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) professor Hung Ching-fu (洪敬富) said. Taiwanese graduating from the program would be expected to return to Taiwan as “pioneering seeds of China’s united front” efforts, he said, adding that the government should be on guard. From September last year to last month, China held six semesters of the training program, he said, adding that it ramped up enrollment
DO NOT RESUSCITATE: Chang Shan-chwen said he understands that DNR decisions are made carefully after sufficient discussions and should be respected Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) yesterday apologized for causing any harm to the medical community or patients and their family with his inappropriate choice of words while presenting a report about COVID-19 deaths. At the daily news briefing on Monday, Chang said that medical records showed that 17.8 percent, or 111, of the 622 death cases had do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders, which is one of the reasons why Taiwan has a relatively high COVID-19 fatality rate. Of the 100 cases of COVID-19 deaths with a DNR order reported from May 18 to June 24, the