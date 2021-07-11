Seven of the top 10 causes of death in Taipei last year were chronic diseases, with cancer leading the list for the 49th consecutive year, the Taipei Department of Health said on Monday.
A total of 17,196 people died in the capital last year, 4.6 percent fewer than in 2019, representing a ratio of 655.4 people for every 100,000.
The median age of death was 80, older than the national average of 77, the department said.
Taipei had the second-lowest standardized mortality rate in the nation after Kinmen County, it said.
The rate, which compares the observed number of deaths in a year with the expected number, was 289.6 deaths per 100,000 people, compared with the national average of 390.8.
Figures for men were higher than women in every metric, including the number and rate of deaths, although the top five causes of death were the same for both, the health department data showed.
The top 10 causes of death comprised 78 percent of all fatalities in Taipei last year, led by cancer (29.9 percent), heart disease (16.3 percent), pneumonia (9.1 percent), cerebrovascular disease (6 percent) and diabetes (4.3 percent).
Kidney-related diseases such as nephritis, chronic lower respiratory diseases, hypertension, accidental injury and suicide each accounted for less than 3 percent of deaths.
Hypertension climbed two spots from the year before to No. 8, while suicide rose one spot to No. 10 and accidental injury dropped a spot to No. 9.
Last year, 5,146 Taipei residents died of cancer at an average age of 72.4, or 14 people every day on average, the department said.
Tracheal, bronchial and lung cancers were the most deadly, leading the list for the 35th consecutive year, it said.
Next were breast, colorectal, liver, prostate, pancreatic, stomach, ovarian and oral cancers, as well as non-Hodgkin lymphoma in that order, it added.
Ovarian cancer climbed two places from the previous year to No. 8, while oral cancer and non-Hodgkin lymphoma each fell one place, it said.
The standardized mortality rates of ovarian, prostate and breast cancers were all higher than the previous year, it added.
Deaths among young people aged 15 to 24 differed slightly, as the most common cause was suicide (28.4 percent), followed by accidental injury (25.7 percent) and cancer (9.5 percent), the data showed.
Suicide was the third-highest cause among those aged 25 to 44, accounting for 14.1 percent of deaths, after cancer (28.2 percent) and heart disease (14.5 percent), data showed.
Cancer and heart disease were the top two killers of people aged 45 to 64 and those older than 65, while cerebrovascular disease was third among deaths of middle-aged people and pneumonia accounted for the third-most deaths in old age.
To minimize the chances of contracting the nation’s biggest killer, the department advised eating a healthy diet, regular exercise and refraining from smoking cigarettes and chewing betel nut.
Sexually active women older than 30 are also encouraged to undergo a free annual Pap smear, the department added.
Beijing has been encouraging Taiwanese organizations to purchase Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines through Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group to give the impression that all vaccines received by Taiwanese after this summer came from China, industry sources said yesterday. Chinese officials are urging groups to follow the example of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, which are looking to purchase millions of doses through a subsidiary of the Chinese company, they said. Shanghai Fosun has a contract with Germany’s BioNTech to sell the vaccine in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Macau. The Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce reportedly scheduled a
RAPID VERSUS PCR: A study showed that rapid antigen tests are more useful than PCR tests if the purpose is to screen for people who pose a higher risk of infection The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is more infectious than others, but is also more detectable, National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) experts said yesterday, affirming a policy of three tests for everyone who arrives in Taiwan. The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, has spread to at least 96 countries, while the number of young people it has infected is four to five times more than the Alpha variant, Department of Laboratory Medicine deputy director Chang Sui-yuan (張淑媛) told an online news conference hosted by NTUH vice superintendent Kao Jia-horng (高嘉宏). Clinical observations show that the Delta variant causes more severe infections
Scientific data suggest that a gradual lifting of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert can be considered, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. The nation has been under the level 3 alert since May 19. With the nation’s daily number of local infections dropping, a case can be made for downgrading the level 3 alert, Chen told an online news conference on YouTube with other faculty members. Despite the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 variants across the globe, increased vaccination rates have curbed the number of new infections and deaths, as observed in Europe and the Americas,
DO NOT RESUSCITATE: Chang Shan-chwen said he understands that DNR decisions are made carefully after sufficient discussions and should be respected Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) yesterday apologized for causing any harm to the medical community or patients and their family with his inappropriate choice of words while presenting a report about COVID-19 deaths. At the daily news briefing on Monday, Chang said that medical records showed that 17.8 percent, or 111, of the 622 death cases had do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders, which is one of the reasons why Taiwan has a relatively high COVID-19 fatality rate. Of the 100 cases of COVID-19 deaths with a DNR order reported from May 18 to June 24, the