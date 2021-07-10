A military munitions factory won a contract to produce anti-tank rounds for the new variant of Taiwan’s locally developed Clouded Leopard armored vehicles, which are to be mounted with 105mm guns.
According to a notification of award on the government’s procurement Web site, the 209th Arsenal, responsible for the development of the Clouded Leopard, would procure anti-tank munitions from the 202nd Arsenal, which produces artillery shells.
Both factories are under the supervision of the Ministry of National Defense’s Armaments Bureau.
The NT$14.02 million (US$499,181) contract involves the production of armor-piercing, fin-stabilized discarding sabot tracers (APFSDS-Ts).
The ammunition would be used to test two 105mm tank guns purchased overseas, which are to be delivered in September and installed on two Clouded Leopard prototypes.
Military officials have said that the new guns would have 70 percent less recoil than guns of the same caliber used in Taiwan, making the Clouded Leopard more stable while firing.
Once they are mass produced, the new Clouded Leopards with 105mm guns would be deployed to combined arms battalions.
Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲), a senior analyst at the government-funded Institute for National Defense and Security Research, on Tuesday said that the 105mm guns, when used with APFSDS-Ts, would be capable of penetrating 250mm tank armor from a distance of 2km.
This would bolster the Clouded Leopard’s anti-landing capabilities during an enemy assault, he said.
ONE DAY AFTER VACCINATION: A request for an autopsy of the body of the 85-year-old woman from Tainan is pending with her family, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it would record the death of a 85-year-old woman in Tainan that occurred one day after she received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a suspected adverse reaction case. The woman was found dead yesterday morning after she received her first dose of the vaccine on Friday, the center said, adding that it is the first death reported in Taiwan in someone who was inoculated with the Moderna jab. The eligibility for the jab was on Thursday expanded to vaccination priority groups 4 to 8, including people aged 65 or older. Centers for Disease Control
Beijing has been encouraging Taiwanese organizations to purchase Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines through Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group to give the impression that all vaccines received by Taiwanese after this summer came from China, industry sources said yesterday. Chinese officials are urging groups to follow the example of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, which are looking to purchase millions of doses through a subsidiary of the Chinese company, they said. Shanghai Fosun has a contract with Germany’s BioNTech to sell the vaccine in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Macau. The Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce reportedly scheduled a
US biotechnology firm Pfizer is recalling four lots of Champix anti-smoking tablets in Taiwan after elevated levels of nitrosamine impurities were found in the prescription drug, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登), head of the FDA’s Medicinal Products Division, said that about 600,000 Champix pills with the four lot numbers 00019669, 00019012, 00019601 and 00019602 are to be recalled by July 22. The announcement came after Pfizer said that it found elevated levels of nitrosamines in Chantix, the name under which Champix is sold in the US. Hung said that Pfizer is investigating the situation. The US Food
RAPID VERSUS PCR: A study showed that rapid antigen tests are more useful than PCR tests if the purpose is to screen for people who pose a higher risk of infection The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is more infectious than others, but is also more detectable, National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) experts said yesterday, affirming a policy of three tests for everyone who arrives in Taiwan. The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, has spread to at least 96 countries, while the number of young people it has infected is four to five times more than the Alpha variant, Department of Laboratory Medicine deputy director Chang Sui-yuan (張淑媛) told an online news conference hosted by NTUH vice superintendent Kao Jia-horng (高嘉宏). Clinical observations show that the Delta variant causes more severe infections