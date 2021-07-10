Hong Kong’s National Security Law has had a “chilling effect” on the territory in the year since its passage, with more than 60 percent of Hong Kongers expressing doubts about their future, the Mainland Affairs Council said on Tuesday.
The broad rules have left few segments of Hong Kong society untouched since becoming law in June last year, the council said in a report marking the 24th anniversary of the territory’s handover to China.
The US-based Freedom House in March gave Hong Kong the worst rating in the history of its Freedom in the World report at 52 points, ranking “partly free,” due mainly to the security legislation, the report said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Germany’s Global Public Policy Institute and Reporters Without Borders similarly downgraded the territory in their respective reports on academic and press freedom, it added.
Although relatively few people have been arrested under the security legislation, the scope of those prosecuted for speech from prior to the law’s passage — from politicians to academics and journalists — has produced a “chilling effect,” the council’s report said.
The press especially is facing “unprecedented political violence,” including with the redefinition of “media representative” to only recognize workers of media outlets registered with the government, it said.
Next Digital has emerged as a victim of the security legislation, as police have used it to prosecute owner Jimmy Lai (黎智英) and Apple Daily executives, it said.
The closure of the Apple Daily on June 25, shortly after the government froze its assets, has “sounded a death knell for press freedom in Hong Kong,” it said.
Many news firms have chosen to stay silent, leading to the closure or removal of content from online publications such as Stand News, Winandmac Media and Post 852, the council said in the report.
Meanwhile, increasing numbers of academics critical of Beijing have been dismissed or forced out since last year, it said.
Some have even seen their teaching qualifications revoked for disseminating content in support of independence, it added.
Changes to the education curriculum in February also outlawed political activities on campuses and banned teachers from discussing their political views, while mandating education about the security law to more than 8,000 students, it said.
Fear over reporting by students is likely to deepen self-censorship on campuses, the council said, adding that some academics are also considering cutting back on international exchanges.
Censorship has even extended to the Internet and the arts, drawing an ambiguous red line that would stifle creative freedom, it added.
The Web site HKChronicles, which publishes personal information of police officers and pro-Beijing figures, was reportedly shuttered by Hong Kong security forces with cooperation from Internet service providers, the council said.
Pro-China media have also criticized the Hong Kong Arts Development Council for funding “reactionary” works of art and the M+ museum for exhibiting works by Ai Weiwei (艾未未), it added.
Changes announced last month to the Film Censorship Ordinance would ban films that “endanger national security,” it said.
Public gatherings have also been halted, including the annual Tiananmen Square Massacre candlelight vigil that had been held every year for three decades, it said.
Even freedom of movement could be affected, as the passage in April of changes to immigration regulations would grant authorities the power to bar individuals from entering or leaving the territory when it goes into effect on Aug. 1, the council added.
ONE DAY AFTER VACCINATION: A request for an autopsy of the body of the 85-year-old woman from Tainan is pending with her family, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it would record the death of a 85-year-old woman in Tainan that occurred one day after she received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a suspected adverse reaction case. The woman was found dead yesterday morning after she received her first dose of the vaccine on Friday, the center said, adding that it is the first death reported in Taiwan in someone who was inoculated with the Moderna jab. The eligibility for the jab was on Thursday expanded to vaccination priority groups 4 to 8, including people aged 65 or older. Centers for Disease Control
Beijing has been encouraging Taiwanese organizations to purchase Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines through Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group to give the impression that all vaccines received by Taiwanese after this summer came from China, industry sources said yesterday. Chinese officials are urging groups to follow the example of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, which are looking to purchase millions of doses through a subsidiary of the Chinese company, they said. Shanghai Fosun has a contract with Germany’s BioNTech to sell the vaccine in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Macau. The Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce reportedly scheduled a
US biotechnology firm Pfizer is recalling four lots of Champix anti-smoking tablets in Taiwan after elevated levels of nitrosamine impurities were found in the prescription drug, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登), head of the FDA’s Medicinal Products Division, said that about 600,000 Champix pills with the four lot numbers 00019669, 00019012, 00019601 and 00019602 are to be recalled by July 22. The announcement came after Pfizer said that it found elevated levels of nitrosamines in Chantix, the name under which Champix is sold in the US. Hung said that Pfizer is investigating the situation. The US Food
RAPID VERSUS PCR: A study showed that rapid antigen tests are more useful than PCR tests if the purpose is to screen for people who pose a higher risk of infection The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is more infectious than others, but is also more detectable, National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) experts said yesterday, affirming a policy of three tests for everyone who arrives in Taiwan. The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, has spread to at least 96 countries, while the number of young people it has infected is four to five times more than the Alpha variant, Department of Laboratory Medicine deputy director Chang Sui-yuan (張淑媛) told an online news conference hosted by NTUH vice superintendent Kao Jia-horng (高嘉宏). Clinical observations show that the Delta variant causes more severe infections