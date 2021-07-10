Four Southeast Asian countries have made a joint appeal for migrant workers in Taiwan to be added to the priority list for vaccinations against COVID-19, a statement obtained by Central News Agency (CNA) on Thursday showed.
The statement, signed by the representative offices of Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines, said their countries account for 99.8 percent of the migrant workforce in Taiwan.
“We have been facing the COVID-19 pandemic for over a year now and recent events have brought our concern on the vulnerability of our migrant workforce,” the four representative offices in Taipei said in the statement, which CNA learned was submitted last month to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The offices said that cooperation in addressing the health and safety of migrant workers from the four Southeast Asian countries is important, as the vulnerability of those workers could affect the health and social welfare of the wider Taiwan population.
“We jointly urge the relevant authorities to consider prioritizing migrant workers in its vaccination program, while also recognizing that vaccines given must meet international standards and [be] administered on a voluntary basis,” the statement said.
The offices added that they hoped Taiwanese authorities would give priority to improving the living conditions of migrant workers, with particular attention to cramped spaces.
“At the very least,” meaningful discussions should take place among all parties concerned to counter the impact of COVID-19, the statement said.
Migrant blue-collar workers are not included on the Central Epidemic Command Center’s 10-category priority list for COVID-19 vaccination, which gives precedence to elderly people, frontline healthcare workers and people in other high-risk jobs.
Last month, media reports said the Industrial Development Bureau had asked companies in the industrial parks to provide lists of workers who wished to receive locally developed COVID-19 vaccines.
Amid accusations from the opposition parties that the government is promoting locally developed COVID-19 vaccines although they have not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the bureau issued a statement saying it had discontinued its vaccination “survey” among migrant workers.
Two Taiwanese biotechnology firms, Medigen Vaccine Biologics and United Biomedical, have applied for emergency use authorization of their COVID-19 vaccines.
Medigen said it has applied to conduct phase 3 clinical trials in Paraguay, while UBI said it was seeking to do the same in India.
The government has signed contracts to buy 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the two companies.
ONE DAY AFTER VACCINATION: A request for an autopsy of the body of the 85-year-old woman from Tainan is pending with her family, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it would record the death of a 85-year-old woman in Tainan that occurred one day after she received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a suspected adverse reaction case. The woman was found dead yesterday morning after she received her first dose of the vaccine on Friday, the center said, adding that it is the first death reported in Taiwan in someone who was inoculated with the Moderna jab. The eligibility for the jab was on Thursday expanded to vaccination priority groups 4 to 8, including people aged 65 or older. Centers for Disease Control
Beijing has been encouraging Taiwanese organizations to purchase Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines through Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group to give the impression that all vaccines received by Taiwanese after this summer came from China, industry sources said yesterday. Chinese officials are urging groups to follow the example of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, which are looking to purchase millions of doses through a subsidiary of the Chinese company, they said. Shanghai Fosun has a contract with Germany’s BioNTech to sell the vaccine in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Macau. The Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce reportedly scheduled a
US biotechnology firm Pfizer is recalling four lots of Champix anti-smoking tablets in Taiwan after elevated levels of nitrosamine impurities were found in the prescription drug, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登), head of the FDA’s Medicinal Products Division, said that about 600,000 Champix pills with the four lot numbers 00019669, 00019012, 00019601 and 00019602 are to be recalled by July 22. The announcement came after Pfizer said that it found elevated levels of nitrosamines in Chantix, the name under which Champix is sold in the US. Hung said that Pfizer is investigating the situation. The US Food
RAPID VERSUS PCR: A study showed that rapid antigen tests are more useful than PCR tests if the purpose is to screen for people who pose a higher risk of infection The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is more infectious than others, but is also more detectable, National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) experts said yesterday, affirming a policy of three tests for everyone who arrives in Taiwan. The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, has spread to at least 96 countries, while the number of young people it has infected is four to five times more than the Alpha variant, Department of Laboratory Medicine deputy director Chang Sui-yuan (張淑媛) told an online news conference hosted by NTUH vice superintendent Kao Jia-horng (高嘉宏). Clinical observations show that the Delta variant causes more severe infections