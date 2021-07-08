CTi TV chairman Liao Li-sheng (廖麗生) has pledged to recruit more personnel for the network’s CTi Variety channel if it is given permission to broadcast news on the channel, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday.
The network on Tuesday last week filed an application to change the business plan of its variety show channel, after the NCC rejected the license renewal application of CTi News on Nov. 18 last year.
However, NCC commissioners at the same meeting in November approved CTi Variety’s license renewal on condition that 75 percent of its programs be made in Taiwan.
The NCC yesterday began a preliminary review of CTi Variety’s proposed business plan changes, with Liao and other senior CTi News managers present to answer commissioners’ questions.
After hearing their statements, the commission decided it would continue the review of the application at another meeting.
NCC Vice Chairman and spokesman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said CTi Variety has planned to have an hour of news in the morning, at midday and in the evening, as well as a one-hour political talk show in the evening.
“The NCC and CTi TV had agreed during the meeting on Nov. 18 that the programs on CTi Variety should primarily be TV series and entertainment shows, with 75 percent of its programs being produced in Taiwan,” Wong said.
Liao told the commissioners that the variety show channel has 16 full-time employees, Wong said, adding that it plans to recruit 84 more people just to produce news programs.
The case was seen by industry observers as the network’s attempt to regain a foothold in the cable news market.
CTi News currently broadcasts programs on YouTube.
Taiwan has 16 variety show channels that also have news hours, NCC data showed.
In other news, the NCC announced that 14 popular smartphones in Taiwan have passed its information security certification test for their built-in applications, which smartphone manufacturers participated in voluntarily.
Wong said the certification tests were conducted from July last year to April.
The commission tested the most popular smartphones in the first and second quarters of last year, he said, adding that they were the iPhone 11, Sony Xperia 5, Samsung Galaxy A20, HTC Desire 19S, Asus Zenfone Max M2, Taiwan Mobile A55 and A57, Sugar C13, Redmi Note 8T, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, Oppo A9 2020, Koobee S16, Realme XT and Vivo Y12.
The iPhone 11 secured the certification on its first inspection, while the rest did not pass until the second inspection, the NCC said.
Specialists at certification agencies tested the smartphones based on 10 criteria published by the Taiwan Association of Information and Communication Standards, including that the device should secure users’ consent before accessing sensitive information from them, it said.
ONE DAY AFTER VACCINATION: A request for an autopsy of the body of the 85-year-old woman from Tainan is pending with her family, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it would record the death of a 85-year-old woman in Tainan that occurred one day after she received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a suspected adverse reaction case. The woman was found dead yesterday morning after she received her first dose of the vaccine on Friday, the center said, adding that it is the first death reported in Taiwan in someone who was inoculated with the Moderna jab. The eligibility for the jab was on Thursday expanded to vaccination priority groups 4 to 8, including people aged 65 or older. Centers for Disease Control
US biotechnology firm Pfizer is recalling four lots of Champix anti-smoking tablets in Taiwan after elevated levels of nitrosamine impurities were found in the prescription drug, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登), head of the FDA’s Medicinal Products Division, said that about 600,000 Champix pills with the four lot numbers 00019669, 00019012, 00019601 and 00019602 are to be recalled by July 22. The announcement came after Pfizer said that it found elevated levels of nitrosamines in Chantix, the name under which Champix is sold in the US. Hung said that Pfizer is investigating the situation. The US Food
Beijing has been encouraging Taiwanese organizations to purchase Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines through Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group to give the impression that all vaccines received by Taiwanese after this summer came from China, industry sources said yesterday. Chinese officials are urging groups to follow the example of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, which are looking to purchase millions of doses through a subsidiary of the Chinese company, they said. Shanghai Fosun has a contract with Germany’s BioNTech to sell the vaccine in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Macau. The Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce reportedly scheduled a
RAPID VERSUS PCR: A study showed that rapid antigen tests are more useful than PCR tests if the purpose is to screen for people who pose a higher risk of infection The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is more infectious than others, but is also more detectable, National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) experts said yesterday, affirming a policy of three tests for everyone who arrives in Taiwan. The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, has spread to at least 96 countries, while the number of young people it has infected is four to five times more than the Alpha variant, Department of Laboratory Medicine deputy director Chang Sui-yuan (張淑媛) told an online news conference hosted by NTUH vice superintendent Kao Jia-horng (高嘉宏). Clinical observations show that the Delta variant causes more severe infections