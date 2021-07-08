Ministry condemns assassination of Haitian president

Staff writer, with CNA





The government yesterday condemned the assassination of Haitian President Moise Jovenel Moise, who was killed at his private residence late on Tuesday.

“We’re deeply shocked and grieved by the assassination of President Moise and the wounding of the first lady,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on Twitter. “The government and people of Taiwan condemn such senseless acts of violence and stand in solidarity with Haiti at this difficult time,” it added.

The ministry’s statement came after the Haitian government yesterday said that its leader had been assassinated by a group of unidentified intruders at his private residence.

Moise’s wife, Martine Moise, is hospitalized, Acting Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph said.

Joseph condemned what he called a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act,” adding that the Haitian National Police and other agencies have the situation in the country under control.

Haiti is one of Taiwan’s 15 diplomatic allies. The two countries in April celebrated the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Moise Jovenel Moise last visited Taiwan in 2018 for a five-day state visit.

Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said that Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) had spoken by telephone with Haitian Ambassador to Taiwan Roudy Stanley Penn after learning of the incident, adding that Wu expressed condolences on behalf of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

The ministry is closely monitoring the political unrest in Haiti, Ou said, expressing the hope that the country can restore peace as soon as possible.