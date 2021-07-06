Beijing has been encouraging Taiwanese organizations to purchase Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines through Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group to give the impression that all vaccines received by Taiwanese after this summer came from China, industry sources said yesterday.
Chinese officials are urging groups to follow the example of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, which are looking to purchase millions of doses through a subsidiary of the Chinese company, they said.
Shanghai Fosun has a contract with Germany’s BioNTech to sell the vaccine in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Macau.
Photo: CNA
The Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce reportedly scheduled a meeting with the Ministry of Health and Welfare on June 21 to discuss purchasing 2.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for companies “following the Hon Hai model,” an insider said.
Although the meeting was canceled, the trade group in preliminary discussions hinted at the possibility of eliminating the government’s role in negotiations, including replacing original manufacturer authorization with documentation from a commercial agent, they said.
However, a source with knowledge of the process said that the proposal shows an obvious misunderstanding of the legal process behind vaccine procurement.
Because the association did not plan to donate the vaccines to the government, its application had been put on hold, they added.
When the association first proposed purchasing vaccines, it did so out of concern that a vaccine shortage would affect the industry, but did not indicate how or from whom it would purchase them, an official with knowledge of the matter said.
Association representatives in a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) also expressed a general understanding of the complexity of international vaccine procurement and the need for government intervention, they added.
However, an industry source said that a key figure in the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) last month approached the association to suggest that it purchase doses from Shanghai Fosun through Missioncare Group.
KMT-run local governments also proposed purchasing vaccines through the association, reportedly suggesting that they hold a joint news conference to submit their proposal to the ministry, they added.
The KMT believes that including industry representatives could dilute the impression that the party is insisting on procuring vaccines from Shanghai Fosun, the source said.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday called on the government to investigate why Taiwan has a 0.000133 death rate after inoculations with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. KMT caucus secretary-general Cheng Li-wen (鄭麗文) said that the proportion of deaths after vaccination with the AstraZeneca shot is “horrifyingly high,” exceeding the rate in other nations. There have been more than 240 deaths among the 1.8 million people who have been inoculated in Taiwan, or a ratio of 0.000133 to one, which is far greater than the UK’s 0.000024 and Norway’s 0.000044, and 10 times the rates in Germany, Italy and Austria, Cheng said. The
ONE DAY AFTER VACCINATION: A request for an autopsy of the body of the 85-year-old woman from Tainan is pending with her family, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it would record the death of a 85-year-old woman in Tainan that occurred one day after she received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a suspected adverse reaction case. The woman was found dead yesterday morning after she received her first dose of the vaccine on Friday, the center said, adding that it is the first death reported in Taiwan in someone who was inoculated with the Moderna jab. The eligibility for the jab was on Thursday expanded to vaccination priority groups 4 to 8, including people aged 65 or older. Centers for Disease Control
US biotechnology firm Pfizer is recalling four lots of Champix anti-smoking tablets in Taiwan after elevated levels of nitrosamine impurities were found in the prescription drug, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登), head of the FDA’s Medicinal Products Division, said that about 600,000 Champix pills with the four lot numbers 00019669, 00019012, 00019601 and 00019602 are to be recalled by July 22. The announcement came after Pfizer said that it found elevated levels of nitrosamines in Chantix, the name under which Champix is sold in the US. Hung said that Pfizer is investigating the situation. The US Food
‘TAIWAN CAT WARRIOR’: KMT lawmakers said the masks suggest Taiwan is a ‘pet’ of the US, while a DPP legislator said they project a positive image of Taiwan “Black cat” masks that Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) officials wore on Thursday symbolize the enhanced friendship between Taiwan and the US, and the nation’s gratitude for Washington’s donation of Moderna vaccines, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker said yesterday, urging critics not to distort their meaning. Several CECC officials, including Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, wore the specially designed mask during the daily news conference. The mask features a black cat wearing a Republic of China flag scarf, with the US flag in the background, and the words “Stronger Together.” It has caught