The government should offer greater financial support to the tourism industry, as the industry faces tougher circumstances this year, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said yesterday.
This year’s domestic COVID-19 situation is more serious than last year’s, KMT Culture and Communications Committee director-general Alicia Wang (王育敏) told an online news conference from KMT headquarters in Taipei.
While Taiwanese could travel domestically and engage in so-called “revenge spending” last year, there have been no domestic tours since a major local COVID-19 outbreak was detected in May, she said.
With the repeated extension of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert issued on May 19, operations at travel companies have come to a near halt, Wang said.
“However, the government’s ‘Relief 4.0’ is even worse than last year’s relief package,” she said, referring to the latest expansion of the Executive Yuan’s COVID-19 relief program.
“The government has let travel operators down,” she added.
Last year, travel agencies were eligible for three months of subsidies totaling NT$300,000 to help with operations, Wang said, adding that this is no longer the case.
Under Relief 4.0, businesses in the tourism industry may apply for a one-time subsidy of NT$40,000 per employee over a three-month period to help cover workers’ salaries, she said.
That would be the equivalent of about NT$10,000 per month, Wang said, adding that it was “not enough,” as it might take time for life to return to normal.
The government has also offered subsidies to travel agencies of up to NT$10,000 per tour group, for a maximum of eight groups, to help cover their losses, she said, referring to a scheme in Relief 4.0 to subsidize losses from canceled tours.
However, that amount would not be enough to offset their costs, Wang added.
The tourism sector has been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, said KMT Legislator Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷), who sits on the legislature’s Transportation Committee.
He reiterated calls from the KMT for the government to give a cash handout of NT$10,000 to all Taiwanese, adding that the money would be “life-saving.”
The universal cash handout scheme would help maintain the livelihoods of people who had previously not been included in the government’s COVID-19 relief plans, he said.
He urged the Democratic Progressive Party administration not to “ignore” the policy proposal just because it was crafted by the KMT.
Since the level 3 COVID-19 alert went into effect, travel agencies have been “suffocating,” said Chen Yi-hsuan (陳怡璇), a representative from the Travel Agent Association.
She said she hoped that workers in the travel industry, such as drivers, would be prioritized to receive COVID-19 vaccination, as they would come into contact with the public once restrictions are eased or lifted.
Additional reporting by CNA
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday called on the government to investigate why Taiwan has a 0.000133 death rate after inoculations with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. KMT caucus secretary-general Cheng Li-wen (鄭麗文) said that the proportion of deaths after vaccination with the AstraZeneca shot is “horrifyingly high,” exceeding the rate in other nations. There have been more than 240 deaths among the 1.8 million people who have been inoculated in Taiwan, or a ratio of 0.000133 to one, which is far greater than the UK’s 0.000024 and Norway’s 0.000044, and 10 times the rates in Germany, Italy and Austria, Cheng said. The
ONE DAY AFTER VACCINATION: A request for an autopsy of the body of the 85-year-old woman from Tainan is pending with her family, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it would record the death of a 85-year-old woman in Tainan that occurred one day after she received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a suspected adverse reaction case. The woman was found dead yesterday morning after she received her first dose of the vaccine on Friday, the center said, adding that it is the first death reported in Taiwan in someone who was inoculated with the Moderna jab. The eligibility for the jab was on Thursday expanded to vaccination priority groups 4 to 8, including people aged 65 or older. Centers for Disease Control
US biotechnology firm Pfizer is recalling four lots of Champix anti-smoking tablets in Taiwan after elevated levels of nitrosamine impurities were found in the prescription drug, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登), head of the FDA’s Medicinal Products Division, said that about 600,000 Champix pills with the four lot numbers 00019669, 00019012, 00019601 and 00019602 are to be recalled by July 22. The announcement came after Pfizer said that it found elevated levels of nitrosamines in Chantix, the name under which Champix is sold in the US. Hung said that Pfizer is investigating the situation. The US Food
‘TAIWAN CAT WARRIOR’: KMT lawmakers said the masks suggest Taiwan is a ‘pet’ of the US, while a DPP legislator said they project a positive image of Taiwan “Black cat” masks that Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) officials wore on Thursday symbolize the enhanced friendship between Taiwan and the US, and the nation’s gratitude for Washington’s donation of Moderna vaccines, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker said yesterday, urging critics not to distort their meaning. Several CECC officials, including Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, wore the specially designed mask during the daily news conference. The mask features a black cat wearing a Republic of China flag scarf, with the US flag in the background, and the words “Stronger Together.” It has caught