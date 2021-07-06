The Taiwan Labor Front yesterday urged the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) to quickly release the unemployment rate for May and explain its reason for delaying the report.
The agency conducts a human resources survey every month and is obligated to report the unemployment rate for the previous month on the 25th of each month, the labor group said.
However, the agency has yet to disclose the unemployment rate for May, which should have been announced on June 25th.
“Although the government has rolled out a series of relief programs for workers since the Central Epidemic Command Center raised a nationwide COVID-19 alert to level 3 in May, the labor market remains deeply affected by the [COVID-19] pandemic. To help the public, as well as government officials, understand the ‘status quo’ of the job market, the DGBAS should adhere to the Statistics Act (統計法) by announcing the unemployment rate for May as quickly as possible,” the group said.
The monthly survey, which was conducted using a stratified two-stage random sampling method, interviewed close to 60,000 people aged 15 or older, with a sampling fraction of 0.24 percent, it said, adding that the sampling fraction is higher than those in South Korea (0.23 percent), Japan (0.09 percent) and the US (0.05 percent).
The agency also mobilized nearly 700 local government workers to conduct telephone interviews for the survey, the group said.
The survey results are carefully monitored by government officials and labor groups, as well as experts in academia, and serve as the legal basis for the government to implement measures to stabilize the job market, it said.
Article 16 of the act states that government agencies should announce their statistics publication schedule in advance, which cannot be changed except for critical incidents, the group said.
Article 27 of the Enforcement Rules of the Statistics Act (統計法施行細則) states that the government must not postpone or cancel the announcement of national statistical data that had been scheduled for release unless in the event of a natural disaster or other force majeure, nor should it release the data ahead of schedule, it added.
“The DGBAS should tell the public if it failed to release the unemployment rate for May on time because government workers could not conduct the survey amid the nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert,” the group added.
Due to the pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate last year rose from 3.72 percent in March to 4.03 percent in April and 4.07 percent in May, it said.
It gradually fell below 4 percent as the government kept the disease at bay and the Legislative Yuan passed a relief programs for businesses affected by the pandemic.
The unemployment rate was 3.64 percent in April, DGBAS data showed.
Even if the unemployment rate rose again in May due to the pandemic, the announcement of such data should not cause panic, given that the government has allocated funding for the Employment Insurance Fund and the Employment Stability Fund, the group said.
DGBAS Department of Census Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) said the agency would announce the May unemployment rate today.
Government employees working from home was not the reason for the delay, Chen said.
“We want the survey results to more accurately reflect the job market amid the pandemic. As such, we have postponed our survey period from May 16 to May 23 to May 30 to June 5,” she said, adding that the agency had postponed the announcement of the unemployment rate in the past because of the Lunar New Year holiday or due to the collection of census data.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday called on the government to investigate why Taiwan has a 0.000133 death rate after inoculations with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. KMT caucus secretary-general Cheng Li-wen (鄭麗文) said that the proportion of deaths after vaccination with the AstraZeneca shot is “horrifyingly high,” exceeding the rate in other nations. There have been more than 240 deaths among the 1.8 million people who have been inoculated in Taiwan, or a ratio of 0.000133 to one, which is far greater than the UK’s 0.000024 and Norway’s 0.000044, and 10 times the rates in Germany, Italy and Austria, Cheng said. The
ONE DAY AFTER VACCINATION: A request for an autopsy of the body of the 85-year-old woman from Tainan is pending with her family, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it would record the death of a 85-year-old woman in Tainan that occurred one day after she received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a suspected adverse reaction case. The woman was found dead yesterday morning after she received her first dose of the vaccine on Friday, the center said, adding that it is the first death reported in Taiwan in someone who was inoculated with the Moderna jab. The eligibility for the jab was on Thursday expanded to vaccination priority groups 4 to 8, including people aged 65 or older. Centers for Disease Control
US biotechnology firm Pfizer is recalling four lots of Champix anti-smoking tablets in Taiwan after elevated levels of nitrosamine impurities were found in the prescription drug, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登), head of the FDA’s Medicinal Products Division, said that about 600,000 Champix pills with the four lot numbers 00019669, 00019012, 00019601 and 00019602 are to be recalled by July 22. The announcement came after Pfizer said that it found elevated levels of nitrosamines in Chantix, the name under which Champix is sold in the US. Hung said that Pfizer is investigating the situation. The US Food
‘TAIWAN CAT WARRIOR’: KMT lawmakers said the masks suggest Taiwan is a ‘pet’ of the US, while a DPP legislator said they project a positive image of Taiwan “Black cat” masks that Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) officials wore on Thursday symbolize the enhanced friendship between Taiwan and the US, and the nation’s gratitude for Washington’s donation of Moderna vaccines, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker said yesterday, urging critics not to distort their meaning. Several CECC officials, including Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, wore the specially designed mask during the daily news conference. The mask features a black cat wearing a Republic of China flag scarf, with the US flag in the background, and the words “Stronger Together.” It has caught