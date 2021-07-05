There has been a 25 percent increase in job openings in the technology and e-commerce industries over the past two years, while travel-related industries have seen a decline in vacancies of about 30 percent, a representative from job bank yes123 said yesterday.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, there appears to have been a shift in the jobs available for recent graduates, the job bank said.
People born after the late 1990s could have an advantage when looking for opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields such as artificial intelligence, cloud services and big data, while people with liberal arts degrees could consider opportunities in digital marketing, Web editing, the mobile payment sector and technology law, it said.
Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, only the technology industry, as well as the stay-at-home economy and industries related to digital transformation, have been more welcoming of recent graduates over the past two years, yes123 assistant manager Yang Tsung-pin (楊宗斌) said.
On the other hand, the hospitality, tourism, hotel and aviation industries have had a relatively tough time, he said.
With the nation this year experiencing a major local outbreak of the disease, the tutor and realtor professions, which were previously popular among recent graduates, have also been negatively affected, he said.
Accordingly, there have been fewer job opportunities, he added.
Estimates show that during the COVID-19 pandemic, opportunities in the e-commerce and technology industries have grown by 25 percent, while the number of openings in businesses such as airlines and hotels have fallen by 30 percent, he said.
Yang said he believes that recent graduates with STEM degrees still possess an advantage over those with liberal arts degrees.
This year, due to people working or attending school remotely, top talent working in areas such as information security, artificial intelligence, cloud services or big data, or even software or electronics, have benefited, he said.
Students who are soon to graduate from college are digital natives, so they have an advantage, he said.
As last year’s college seniors might have postponed their graduation due to COVID-19, and other workers who were put on unpaid leave or let go would also be applying for jobs, students might expect a more competitive job market this summer, he added.
While job vacancies can be expected to increase after the end of the pandemic, young workers still face poor working conditions and low salaries, Taiwan Youth Association for Democracy managing director Alvin Chang (張育萌) said.
The Ministry of Labor should begin making plans to conduct a survey on the work environments of various industries, to provide guidance to high-risk industries on the management of environmental health and safety, and to offer incentives to businesses that want to recruit young workers after the pandemic is over, he said.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday called on the government to investigate why Taiwan has a 0.000133 death rate after inoculations with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. KMT caucus secretary-general Cheng Li-wen (鄭麗文) said that the proportion of deaths after vaccination with the AstraZeneca shot is “horrifyingly high,” exceeding the rate in other nations. There have been more than 240 deaths among the 1.8 million people who have been inoculated in Taiwan, or a ratio of 0.000133 to one, which is far greater than the UK’s 0.000024 and Norway’s 0.000044, and 10 times the rates in Germany, Italy and Austria, Cheng said. The
ONE DAY AFTER VACCINATION: A request for an autopsy of the body of the 85-year-old woman from Tainan is pending with her family, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it would record the death of a 85-year-old woman in Tainan that occurred one day after she received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a suspected adverse reaction case. The woman was found dead yesterday morning after she received her first dose of the vaccine on Friday, the center said, adding that it is the first death reported in Taiwan in someone who was inoculated with the Moderna jab. The eligibility for the jab was on Thursday expanded to vaccination priority groups 4 to 8, including people aged 65 or older. Centers for Disease Control
US biotechnology firm Pfizer is recalling four lots of Champix anti-smoking tablets in Taiwan after elevated levels of nitrosamine impurities were found in the prescription drug, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登), head of the FDA’s Medicinal Products Division, said that about 600,000 Champix pills with the four lot numbers 00019669, 00019012, 00019601 and 00019602 are to be recalled by July 22. The announcement came after Pfizer said that it found elevated levels of nitrosamines in Chantix, the name under which Champix is sold in the US. Hung said that Pfizer is investigating the situation. The US Food
TIME TO ADAPT: In light of the new Delta variant, the method of moving people from airports to quarantine should also change, Taoyuan’s Mayor Cheng said International travelers should be able to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as soon as they arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, as it would more effectively curb community outbreaks of COVID-19, such as the nation’s first cluster involving the highly infectious Delta variant in Pingtung County, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said yesterday. The first two confirmed cases in the cluster — a woman in her 50s and her five-year-old grandson — returned from a trip to Peru on June 6. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control had said that the Delta variant, which first emerged in India,