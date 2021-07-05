Three Taipei City Government health officials have been transferred over a scandal involving clinics administering COVID-19 vaccines to people not eligible to receive them, the city government confirmed on Saturday.
Yu Tsan-hua (余燦華), head of the Taipei Department of Health’s Disease Control Division, was reassigned to head the Zhongzheng District (中正) Health Center while the city’s Clean Governance Committee reviews administrative errors allegedly made by him and two other department officials, the department said.
Zhongzheng District Health Center head Zhang Hui-mei (張惠美) has taken Yu’s position, the department said, adding that she has experience working in the Disease Control Division.
The three officials have been under review since June 19, when an initial internal affairs investigation determined that they had potentially played a role in the distribution of vaccines in ways that contravened government protocols.
This was after Department of Health Commissioner Huang Shier-chieg (黃世傑) offered to resign on June 10, when it was revealed that several clinics in the city’s COVID-19 vaccination program had vaccinated people not on the central government’s list of priority groups.
One of the clinics, the Good Liver Clinic, vaccinated staff and volunteers at its two offices, even though they did not meet the criteria of being medical workers eligible for vaccination early last month. The clinics have been fined up to NT$2 million (US$71,454) per location and removed from the vaccination program.
Huang’s resignation was not accepted and he has been placed on leave while the investigation is under way, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday called on the government to investigate why Taiwan has a 0.000133 death rate after inoculations with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. KMT caucus secretary-general Cheng Li-wen (鄭麗文) said that the proportion of deaths after vaccination with the AstraZeneca shot is “horrifyingly high,” exceeding the rate in other nations. There have been more than 240 deaths among the 1.8 million people who have been inoculated in Taiwan, or a ratio of 0.000133 to one, which is far greater than the UK’s 0.000024 and Norway’s 0.000044, and 10 times the rates in Germany, Italy and Austria, Cheng said. The
ONE DAY AFTER VACCINATION: A request for an autopsy of the body of the 85-year-old woman from Tainan is pending with her family, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it would record the death of a 85-year-old woman in Tainan that occurred one day after she received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a suspected adverse reaction case. The woman was found dead yesterday morning after she received her first dose of the vaccine on Friday, the center said, adding that it is the first death reported in Taiwan in someone who was inoculated with the Moderna jab. The eligibility for the jab was on Thursday expanded to vaccination priority groups 4 to 8, including people aged 65 or older. Centers for Disease Control
US biotechnology firm Pfizer is recalling four lots of Champix anti-smoking tablets in Taiwan after elevated levels of nitrosamine impurities were found in the prescription drug, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登), head of the FDA’s Medicinal Products Division, said that about 600,000 Champix pills with the four lot numbers 00019669, 00019012, 00019601 and 00019602 are to be recalled by July 22. The announcement came after Pfizer said that it found elevated levels of nitrosamines in Chantix, the name under which Champix is sold in the US. Hung said that Pfizer is investigating the situation. The US Food
TIME TO ADAPT: In light of the new Delta variant, the method of moving people from airports to quarantine should also change, Taoyuan’s Mayor Cheng said International travelers should be able to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as soon as they arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, as it would more effectively curb community outbreaks of COVID-19, such as the nation’s first cluster involving the highly infectious Delta variant in Pingtung County, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said yesterday. The first two confirmed cases in the cluster — a woman in her 50s and her five-year-old grandson — returned from a trip to Peru on June 6. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control had said that the Delta variant, which first emerged in India,