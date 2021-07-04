Chughwa Post unveils new stamps to commemorate president Lee Teng-hui

By Cheng Wei-chi and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Chunghwa Post on Wednesday revealed five new series of stamps, including a set to commemorate the first anniversary of the death of former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝).

The stamps, which are to go on sale in the third quarter, also highlight the nation’s core industries, Taoyuan landscapes and a famous National Palace Museum painting, as well as the nation’s frontline healthcare workers, the company said.

Lee is to be commemorated through a set of four stamps representing some of his many contributions to the democratization and modernization of Taiwan, it said.

Images of former president Lee Teng-hui are featured on a set of four stamps to be issued on July 30, the first anniversary of his death. Photo courtesy of Chunghwa Post

The set of two NT$8 and two NT$15 stamps is to be released on July 30 to mark the first anniversary of his passing, it added.

The company also designed a special souvenir sheet to commemorate the contribution of workers helping to contain COVID-19.

Six illustrated characters offer flowers in gratitude and as harbingers of a brighter future, while a rabbit symbolizing limitless vitality sits in the background, Chunghwa Post said.

An illustration of children holding flowers in front of a rabbit are pictured on a souvenir sheet of six stamps, designed to show gratitude to workers helping to containing COVID-19, which are to be issued on Aug. 11. Photo courtesy of Chunghwa Post

The sheet of six stamps, to be released on Aug. 11, consists of two NT$8, two NT$13 and two NT$15 stamps, it said.

The core industries series aims to promote the development of the nation’s major industries, as well as their visions for the future, the company said.

Each of the six NT$6 stamps features a different industry: information technology, security, healthcare, national defense, renewable energy, and citizen livelihood and military preparedness, it said.

The stamps are to go on sale on Aug. 27, it added.

On Sept. 10, Chunghwa Post is to issue a continuation of its “Formosan Scenery” series, with the next set to feature highlights from Taoyuan, such as Longtan Lake (龍潭湖) and the Caota (草漯) sand dunes.

Each set of four would include an NT$8, NT$15, NT$20 and NT$28 stamp, it said.

The single NT$35 stamp in the last souvenir sheet to be issued on Sept. 29 is a cross-section of the famous scroll Early Spring by Song Dynasty painter Guo Xi (郭熙), which is part of the National Palace Museum collection, the company said.