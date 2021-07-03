Black cat masks draw scrutiny

‘TAIWAN CAT WARRIOR’: KMT lawmakers said the masks suggest Taiwan is a ‘pet’ of the US, while a DPP legislator said they project a positive image of Taiwan

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





“Black cat” masks that Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) officials wore on Thursday symbolize the enhanced friendship between Taiwan and the US, and the nation’s gratitude for Washington’s donation of Moderna vaccines, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker said yesterday, urging critics not to distort their meaning.

Several CECC officials, including Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, wore the specially designed mask during the daily news conference. The mask features a black cat wearing a Republic of China flag scarf, with the US flag in the background, and the words “Stronger Together.”

It has caught the public’s attention and sparked questions about where they can be purchased.

Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen, deputy head of the Central Epidemic Command Center, wears a mask featuring the Republic of China and US flags during a news conference on Thursday. Photo provided by the Central Epidemic Command Center

CECC officials said the mask, dubbed the “Taiwan cat warrior” mask (台灣戰貓口罩), was designed and produced by Taichung-based Shang Hao Biomedical Co to thank the US government for its donation of Moderna vaccines, as well as to acknowledge the effort of Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) in helping the nation secure them.

However, several Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers saw it in a different light, saying it was demeaning for Taiwanese to become the US’ “pet.”

“Some people asked me, does it mean Taiwan is the US’ pet cat? This is like a throwback to the authoritarian era when a personality cult is built around a public figure,” KMT Legislator Jessica Chen (陳玉珍) said, in an apparent reference to Hsiao, who is a known cat fancier.

“Why did Chen have to wear this mask? It has made people angry. Where is our national dignity?” KMT caucus whip Alex Fai (費鴻泰) added.

DPP Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said that cats — whether in Taiwanese or Western culture — are viewed as cute, adorable animals, in contrast to China’s “wolf warrior” diplomacy, with Chinese officials resorting to threatening or violent conduct.

“This ‘Taiwan cat warrior’ mask projects a positive image for Taiwan on the international stage,” Lo said. “The KMT has gone too far by suggesting it is building a personality cult, demeaning national dignity and is a return to the authoritarian era.”

Shang Hao Biomedical general manager Yang Sheng-te (楊勝得), the designer of the mask, said his company is working on a new design to thank Lithuania for its pledge to send vaccines to Taiwan.

The company also made a “Taiwan-Japan” friendship mask to mark the arrival of a Japanese donation of vaccines, he said.