“Black cat” masks that Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) officials wore on Thursday symbolize the enhanced friendship between Taiwan and the US, and the nation’s gratitude for Washington’s donation of Moderna vaccines, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker said yesterday, urging critics not to distort their meaning.
Several CECC officials, including Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, wore the specially designed mask during the daily news conference. The mask features a black cat wearing a Republic of China flag scarf, with the US flag in the background, and the words “Stronger Together.”
It has caught the public’s attention and sparked questions about where they can be purchased.
Photo provided by the Central Epidemic Command Center
CECC officials said the mask, dubbed the “Taiwan cat warrior” mask (台灣戰貓口罩), was designed and produced by Taichung-based Shang Hao Biomedical Co to thank the US government for its donation of Moderna vaccines, as well as to acknowledge the effort of Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) in helping the nation secure them.
However, several Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers saw it in a different light, saying it was demeaning for Taiwanese to become the US’ “pet.”
“Some people asked me, does it mean Taiwan is the US’ pet cat? This is like a throwback to the authoritarian era when a personality cult is built around a public figure,” KMT Legislator Jessica Chen (陳玉珍) said, in an apparent reference to Hsiao, who is a known cat fancier.
“Why did Chen have to wear this mask? It has made people angry. Where is our national dignity?” KMT caucus whip Alex Fai (費鴻泰) added.
DPP Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said that cats — whether in Taiwanese or Western culture — are viewed as cute, adorable animals, in contrast to China’s “wolf warrior” diplomacy, with Chinese officials resorting to threatening or violent conduct.
“This ‘Taiwan cat warrior’ mask projects a positive image for Taiwan on the international stage,” Lo said. “The KMT has gone too far by suggesting it is building a personality cult, demeaning national dignity and is a return to the authoritarian era.”
Shang Hao Biomedical general manager Yang Sheng-te (楊勝得), the designer of the mask, said his company is working on a new design to thank Lithuania for its pledge to send vaccines to Taiwan.
The company also made a “Taiwan-Japan” friendship mask to mark the arrival of a Japanese donation of vaccines, he said.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday called on the government to investigate why Taiwan has a 0.000133 death rate after inoculations with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. KMT caucus secretary-general Cheng Li-wen (鄭麗文) said that the proportion of deaths after vaccination with the AstraZeneca shot is “horrifyingly high,” exceeding the rate in other nations. There have been more than 240 deaths among the 1.8 million people who have been inoculated in Taiwan, or a ratio of 0.000133 to one, which is far greater than the UK’s 0.000024 and Norway’s 0.000044, and 10 times the rates in Germany, Italy and Austria, Cheng said. The
TIME TO ADAPT: In light of the new Delta variant, the method of moving people from airports to quarantine should also change, Taoyuan’s Mayor Cheng said International travelers should be able to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as soon as they arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, as it would more effectively curb community outbreaks of COVID-19, such as the nation’s first cluster involving the highly infectious Delta variant in Pingtung County, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said yesterday. The first two confirmed cases in the cluster — a woman in her 50s and her five-year-old grandson — returned from a trip to Peru on June 6. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control had said that the Delta variant, which first emerged in India,
ANSWERS SOUGHT: The Control Yuan would focus on a shortened quarantine for airline crew members that is being blamed for sparking a local COVID-19 outbreak The Control Yuan members yesterday said they plan to question Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to determine whether administrative negligence and a lack of preparedness were involved in a local COVID-19 outbreak. They said the investigation would focus on a shortened quarantine period for airline crew members, vaccine procurement, migrant workers’ rights and the operation of entertainment venues that allegedly provided illegal services in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). They would uphold the principle of discussing the issues on their own merits, they said, adding that they would neither make false accusations nor indulge improper behavior. It is widely believed that
CUTTING AHEAD: Members of the KMT sowed distrust in the AstraZeneca vaccine, causing public hesitancy to be inoculated, only to get the shots themselves, the DPP said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday accused Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members of abusing their “special privileges” to receive COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of schedule. DPP legislative caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said that the KMT had orchestrated a conspiracy campaign. KMT officials misled the public by denigrating the government’s efforts to obtain vaccines, and spread disinformation on the supposed ill effects of COVID-19 jabs to sow fear in society and create distrust in the government, Lo told a briefing at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei. “KMT officials spread fabricated news against the AstraZeneca vaccine. They pushed these lies to make people hesitant